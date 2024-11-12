German election frontrunners refuse to work with Scholz

(MENAFN) Markus Soder, leader of Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU), has stated that the German conservatives would only enter a coalition with the Social Party (SPD) if Chancellor Olaf Scholz resigns. Soder emphasized that the CSU, alongside the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), would not consider any other parties for coalition talks, highlighting that the SPD would need to proceed without Scholz at the helm.



This statement comes after Scholz’s recent dismissal of Finance Christian Lindner, reportedly over disagreements concerning the upcoming budget, which led to the collapse of the ruling "traffic-light" coalition involving the SPD, FDP, and the Greens. Scholz now leads a minority government and has called for a Bundestag vote of confidence on January 15. If he fails to secure enough support, a snap election will be held in March 2025.



In an interview with *Bild am Sonntag*, Soder referred to the collapse of the coalition as a “historic situation,” stressing that any continued efforts to extend the failed coalition projects would be counterproductive. He urged Scholz to hold the vote of confidence sooner rather than later, stating that delaying it would be “unfitting for democracy” and detrimental to Germany.



Soder reiterated that the conservatives’ goal is to restore Germany’s economic and political stability, suggesting that the country is in need of both an “economic and spiritual” renewal. CDU leader Friedrich Merz, a likely candidate for chancellor, also called for an expedited vote of confidence to clear the way for a snap election early in the new year.



Opinion polls indicate that the CDU/CSU is currently leading with a 33% approval rating, while Scholz’s popularity has continued to decline, with many Germans dissatisfied with his leadership.

