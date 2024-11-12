Hamas condemns growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians

(MENAFN) Hamas has condemned the growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian villages and cities in the West Bank, with the forces offering protection to the settlers. This escalation coincided with the deaths of over 51 Palestinians in Gaza, killed in three separate massacres by Israeli forces.



As part of the broader strategy to displace Palestinians from areas near Israeli settlements, settler have escalated. These include assaults on mosques, home raids, and the destruction of Palestinian property, all accompanied by a large-scale arrest campaign by Israeli forces. These actions have led to increased confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli forces.



Israeli government ministers, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, both members of the far-right, are leading efforts to forcibly expel Palestinians from the West Bank, with the backing of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli security forces. Meanwhile, a group of settlers attacked the Al-Aqsa Mosque with the protection of Israeli forces, who closed the Al-Maghariba Gate to block Muslim worshippers from entering, while allowing settlers to desecrate the mosque and perform Talmudic rituals.



Hamas leader Abdel Rahman Shadid has called for immediate action to halt the settler attacks on Palestinian homes, mosques, and villages. He pointed out that these violations reflect the extremist views and policies of the Israeli government. Shadid emphasized that these attacks demand urgent action from both the Palestinian public and official institutions to stop further displacement, particularly from villages near settlements.



Shadid reiterated that resisting the occupation is a legitimate right for Palestinians, stressing that they must defend their land, resources, and holy sites. Despite ongoing raids, arrests, and settler violence, he affirmed that Palestinians will continue to support resistance and will not abandon their pursuit of freedom and independence.

