23Andme Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Improved GAAP Net Loss by 21% and Adjusted EBITDA by 26% for the same period in the prior year (see important additional information below).

The 23andMe comprehensive Total Health longevity service is now available to all customers, combining whole exome genetic sequencing with bi-annual lab tests for 55+ key blood biomarkers, and expert clinicians trained in genetics-informed preventive care and health action plans.

Launched a GLP-1 weight loss telehealth membership on the Lemonaid Health platform that enables members to be prescribed and receive brand name or compounded semaglutide medications. Also launched and enrolled thousands of participants in a new study to understand how genetics can impact GLP-1 efficacy, side effects, and length of treatment.

Launched a new genetic report on Emotional Eating, utilizing 23andMe's polygenic risk score technology, for 23andMe+ Premium subscribers.

Launched the first AI chatbot available to 23andMe customers,“DaNA,” to highlight key health and other important results for customers, making actionable insights easier to identify.

Presented a new study demonstrating that using 23andMe Research data not only supports previous research that shows that targets supported by human genetics are 2 to 3 times more likely to succeed, but also uncovers many novel insights and can increase the relative rate of success even further.

Published one of the largest and most diverse genetic studies of sickle cell trait, in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Together with more than 20 lung cancer advocacy groups, launched a large-scale lung cancer study to investigate the genetics of the disease, aiming to enroll 10,000 patients; the effort has already enrolled more than 1,000 patients making it the largest study of its kind.

Reconstituted Board of Directors with the appointments of Andre Fernandez, Jim Frankola, and Mark Jensen.

Regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements following Board appointments and completion of 1-for-20 reverse stock split. Commenced business restructuring to streamline operations, reduce costs and position the business for the future.



“We are making significant progress to ensure the long-term success of the business as we continue on our mission,” said Anne Wojcicki, CEO and Co-Founder of 23andMe.“We have been focused on growing our subscription business by adding more value and driving greater engagement, and as a result we've more than doubled our membership services revenue from the prior year quarter. We will continue to prioritize driving recurring revenue through our subscription business, in addition to growing our research partnership business as we look to the future.”

Q2 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for FY25 Q2 was $44 million, compared to $50 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease of 12%. The decrease was primarily driven by lower consumer services revenue driven mainly by lower PGS kit sales volume and telehealth orders, as well as lower research services revenue as the GSK collaboration exclusive discovery term concluded in July 2023. These decreases were partially offset by growth in membership services revenue, which represented 21% of total revenue versus 9% in the prior year quarter, as the Company continues focusing on higher margin recurring revenue streams.

Operating expenses for FY25 Q2 were $84 million, compared to $101 million for the same period in the prior year, a 17% decrease. The decrease in operating expenses for the quarter was driven by lower personnel-related expenses, including non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, following workforce reductions in the current and prior quarters, and the disposition of Lemonaid Health Limited in the UK in August 2023. The improvement also reflects lower Therapeutics-related R&D spend as we opted for a royalty on several GSK partnered programs, resulting in a significant reduction of GSK collaboration expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

GAAP Net loss for FY25 Q2 was $59 million, a 21% improvement compared to a net loss of $75 million for the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) for FY25 Q2 was a loss of $33 million, a 26% improvement compared to a loss of $45 million for the same period in the prior year. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower R&D and personnel-related expenses, and improvements in consumer services gross profit, partially offset by lower research services gross profit. Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Balance Sheet

23andMe ended September 30, 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $127 million, compared to $216 million as of March 31, 2024. 23andMe has no debt on its balance sheet.

As announced yesterday, the Company is restructuring the business by streamlining operations, reducing costs and positioning the Company for long-term success in the future. In addition, the Company is exploring raising additional capital and continuing to grow the research partnership business. These efforts will improve its financial condition and liquidity position to extend our cash runway.

