Neos Networks Signs Deal With Vorboss To Enhance Connectivity Options For London Businesses

(MENAFN- Pressat) . The Vorboss London-focused fibre infrastructure will complement Neos Networks' nationwide high-capacity network, delivering faster and more reliable last-mile connectivity for businesses

. Vorboss services now available through Neos Networks' LIVEQUOTE platform

LONDON, UK, 12th November 2024 – Neos Networks , one of the UK's leading business connectivity providers, has struck a new deal with Vorboss that will offer its customers competitive high-capacity last-mile connectivity options in London.

Neos Networks customers can now access the Vorboss on its LIVEQUOTE platform to clearly see the prices of available services that meet their requirement. Vorboss owns and manages its own fibre network across central London, offering Neos Networks customers Ethernet services up to 10Gbps.

Together, Neos Networks and Vorboss are addressing the growing demand for affordable and reliable high-capacity connectivity in London.

Lee Myall, CEO at Neos Networks, said, "We're excited about our collaboration with Vorboss, which builds on our long-standing commitment to delivering high-capacity, reliable connectivity across the UK. By combining our extensive nationwide network with Vorboss' advanced London infrastructure, we're increasing the options for businesses demanding top-tier connectivity. This deal allows us to extend our reach in the capital, providing more organisations with access to the robust, secure networks they need."

Neos and Vorboss are contributing to the UK's digital infrastructure goals by enhancing the country's core network capacity and reach. In particular, Neos and Vorboss are increasing the availability of high-capacity backhaul and last-mile connections in the capital, which will help the government's nationwide broadband coverage target.

Neos and Vorboss share a strong operational and cultural alignment, focusing on high-bandwidth services and fast lead times. Both companies prioritise sustainability, and are dedicated to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace. More than a third of Vorboss engineers are women, and the company has committed to hit 50/50 representation across the organisation by 2028.

Tim Creswick, CEO of Vorboss, added, "Enabling the London last-mile for Neos will pitch our network directly against the legacy players in London, and will show just how strong we are in performance, delivery timeframes, and value. The Neos LIVEQUOTE portal is a great tool for giving a transparent view of the services available, and we look forward to competing on that basis.”

About Neos Networks

Neos Networks has the UK's largest business-dedicated network. With over 600 points of presence and 90 data centres nationwide, Neos provides high capacity critical connectivity for businesses, from telecoms and energy to banking and emergency services.

Agile and customer-focused with almost limitless scale, Neos enables emerging technologies like AI, 5G and IoT, making connectivity work for Britain.

About Vorboss

About Vorboss

Vorboss is investing £250 million to build a fibre network connecting businesses across London.

Vorboss owns its network and service end-to-end, and offers connections up to 100Gbps, with simple, transparent pricing.

The company operates an in-house academy to train its engineers and technicians, offering a career path to people with little or no telecoms experience. Building an inclusive and diverse workforce is a top priority for the business, especially to address the telecom industry's significant gender imbalance. More than a third of Vorboss' engineer workforce are women.

Vorboss is part of the Fern Trading Group, advised by Octopus Investments.

