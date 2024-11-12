Houses Damaged By Drone Debris In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv region, ten private houses were damaged by the debris from downed Russian drones.

This was reported by Chief of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, on , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

"Another massive nighttime attack by the enemy on Kyiv region using UAVs. The state of alert lasted for nine hours. The air defense forces were actively working in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There are no casualties among the civilians. There were no hits on critical or residential infrastructure. As a result of the debris falling from the downed enemy targets, 10 private houses, a garage, one car, fences, and road surface were damaged in one of the settlements. Windows, doors were blown out in the houses, roofs were damaged," Kravchenko wrote.

According to him, the regional administration, together with the district and the community, will provide all necessary assistance to the owners of the damaged houses for their restoration.

Kravchenko added that emergency services are continuing their work to document the consequences of the enemy's attack.

As reported, on the night of November 12, an air raid alert was declared in the capital and several northern, eastern, and central regions due to the threat of enemy strike drones being used.