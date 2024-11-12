Türkiye's BIST 100 open Tuesday’s session lower

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened Tuesday at 9,253.94 points, experiencing a slight dip of 0.25 percent, or 22.8 points, compared to the previous close. This minor decrease came after the posted a 1 percent gain on Monday, reaching 9,276.78 points. The daily transaction volume for Monday amounted to 96 billion Turkish liras (approximately USD2.79 billion), reflecting moderate trading activity.



At 10:15 a.m. local time (0715 GMT), the exchange rates were recorded at 34.3290 for the US dollar against the Turkish lira, 36.5750 for the euro, and 44.0940 for the British pound. These rates reflect ongoing fluctuations in the currency markets, which can be influenced by both domestic and global economic factors.



The price of gold was reported at USD2,606.20 per ounce, reflecting a slight decrease in the precious metal's value. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at USD71.70 per barrel, showing stability in the oil market after some recent volatility. These commodity prices are closely watched by investors, as they can indicate broader market trends and economic sentiment.



Overall, the markets are showing a mix of cautious optimism and fluctuation as Türkiye’s economy continues to respond to global and domestic pressures. The slight decrease in the BIST 100 index on Tuesday suggests some hesitation, but the steady trading volume and commodity prices point to a balance in investor sentiment.

