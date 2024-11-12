OKX's 'My Fabric' Campaign Celebrates Mclaren Racing CEO Zak Brown's Passionate Journey In Motorsports

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading onchain company and an Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, today released the latest instalment of its 'My Fabric' campaign highlighting McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. In this new episode, Brown reflects on his unique journey in motorsports, from a young enthusiast to the influential leader guiding McLaren's resurgence on the F1 grid.

OKX's 'My Fabric' - Zak Brown

Continue Reading

OKX's 'My Fabric' campaign explores the personal stories of resilience, ambition, and challenger mindset that define some of the most prominent figures in sports. Zak Brown's story is one of an unconventional ascent. His motorsport journey began when he used the prize won on a popular TV show to purchase his first go-kart, igniting a passion for racing that would steer his entire career. Brown honed his skills in sponsorship, eventually building the world's largest motorsports agency and leaving an enduring impact on the industry, with some of his early sponsorship deals still present on competing F1 teams.

Brown's background as a former racer has helped shape his approach to team leadership, creating a close, supportive relationship with McLaren Formula 1 Team's drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. His understanding of a driver's mindset, developed from his own experience on the track, has fostered a uniquely collaborative and transparent dynamic within the team. This connection has been instrumental in McLaren's recent achievements, which have marked a successful period for the team and a proud moment for Brown, especially during races in his home country.

The campaign captures the significance of McLaren's resurgence as a challenger and top competitor, a vision Brown has worked tirelessly to realize. The recent resurgence of McLaren on the F1 podium has been a personal triumph for Zak. Reflecting on his team's achievements, he says, "There's something powerful about seeing McLaren back where we belong, among the top teams. Giving our drivers a car that can win has been incredibly rewarding."

OKX's 'My Fabric' campaign has also featured stories from global ambassadors, including fellow McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri , and Manchester City football stars Jack Grealish , Rúben Dias and Ederson Santana de Moraes , women's team star Alex Greenwood , as well as legendary manager Pep Guardiola . These campaigns underline

OKX's commitment to highlighting the stories behind elite athletes and industry leaders, and their challenger mindsets.

In May 2022, OKX and McLaren Racing announced a multi-year partnership that made OKX a Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team and McLaren Shadow F1 Sim Racing Team. OKX and McLaren Racing expanded their partnership in January 2024, with the OKX logo featuring on the side pods of the McLaren F1 car livery for 20 races during the 2024 F1 season, in addition to other OKX branding placements on the car. OKX also recently launched a free-to-mint 'Race Reward ' digital collectibles (NFT) drop, providing fans with a commemorative artifact from each grand prix.

Learn more at okx



About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments .

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED