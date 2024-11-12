N. Korea Ratifies Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty With Russia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) North Korea has ratified a landmark mutual treaty to establish a strategic partnership with Russia stipulating mutual military aid, state has announced, as international concern grows over increasing military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Kim Jong Un, the leader of the Peoples Republic of Korea - North Koreas official name - has signed a decree to ratify the "Treaty of Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships" with Russia. The agreement will take effect when both sides exchange the ratification instruments, according to North Koreas official news agency (KCNA).

The treaty, first signed in Pyongyang on June 19 during a lavish state visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, obliges both countries to provide immediate military assistance to each other using "all means" necessary if either faces "aggression".

Russias parliament ratified the treaty on Nov. 6.

