QRCS Concludes Two Medical Convoys In Mauritania

11/12/2024 4:00:32 AM
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has concluded two medical convoys for eye treatment and cardiac catheterization in Mauritania. A medical delegation from Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Sidra medicine was deployed to Mauritania, headed by Dr. Mohamed Salah Ibrahim, Director of Relief and International Programs Division at QRCS.
Carried out by a volunteering HMC medical team, the first convoy involved 265 cataract surgeries and 1,734 medical consultations for patients with eye diseases in Sélibaby, Guidimaka Region, southern Mauritania, in cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Mauritanian Ministry of Health's (MOH) National Program for Blindness Control.
It is part of an expanded program to conduct medical examinations for 8,000 patients with eye diseases and perform 2,000 cataract surgeries. Following the departure of the Qatari medical team, the program will be completed by local medical professionals.
The two-phase programme covers eight regions: Trarza (Rkiz), Guidimaka (Sélibaby), Brakna (Bogué), Hodh El Gharbi (Kobenni), Nouadhibou (Nouadhibou), Assaba (Kankossa), Hodh Ech Chargui (Bassikounou), and Adrar (Atar). In cooperation with Mauritania's MOH and the National Center for Cardiology in Nouakchott, the second medical convoy provided free-of-charge diagnosis, cardiac catheterization, and treatment services for 115 children with congenital heart defects.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by H E Ghanem Al Nuaimi, Chargé d'Affaires of Qatar's Embassy in Mauritania, Mauritania's MOH Secretary-General, Director of the National Center for Cardiology, and representatives of IsDB and MOH's National Program for Blindness Control. Dr. Ibrahim made an inspection visit to Hamad Bin Khalifa Hospital in Boutilimit, Mauritania, operated by QRCS with funding from Education Above All (EAA) Foundation.
