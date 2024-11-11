Papo Ninja (PAPO), A Community-Driven Meme Game, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted Papo Ninja (PAPO) for all BitMart users on November 6, 2024. The PAPO/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is Papo Ninja (PAPO)?

Papo Ninja (PAPO) is a pioneering gaming and meme-based project built on the TON blockchain, designed to drive mass adoption of Web3 through engaging gamification and viral meme culture. As the first“Slice2Earn” concept on TON, Papo Ninja combines the excitement of gaming with the potential of decentralized earning, allowing users to slice their way through challenges while collecting rewards.

Inspired by successful meme projects like PEPE and POKE, PAPO brings a unique Ninja-themed game to the Telegram ecosystem, where players can build and upgrade their characters, form clans, and gain rewards through continuous engagement. With a focus on creating a fun, accessible experience, Papo Ninja aims to bring millions of users to the Web3 space.

Why Papo Ninja (PAPO)?

Papo Ninja is not just another game; it's a movement to onboard 100 million new users to Web3 by merging the power of meme culture with a rewarding gaming experience. The project offers users the chance to earn through gameplay, unlock exclusive features via in-app purchases, and join a growing community on the TON blockchain.

With its innovative Slice2Earn mechanics and community-focused growth strategy, Papo Ninja leverages the success of similar viral applications on Telegram, such as Notcoin and Hamster Kombat, to quickly capture a massive user base. Through interactive gameplay, meme-driven marketing, and unique character-building features, Papo Ninja is setting the standard for the next wave of Web3 gaming.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Papo Ninja (PAPO)

Token Name: Papo Ninja

Token Symbol: PAPO

Token Type: TON

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 PAPO

To learn more about Papo Ninja (PAPO), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!