ZO Neo-Horizons Bond Fund Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 11 November 2024 - As a leading management company specializing in fixed-income and multi-asset strategies,('ZOAM Intl.', or the 'Company') is delighted to celebrate the first anniversary of its flagship(the 'Fund'). Since its inception, the Fund has been entrusted with the long-term mission of assisting investors in achieving a high level of current income, providing steady capital growth, and diversifying investment risks - a mandate that has proven invaluable amidst the prevailing environment of interest rate volatility and heightened macroeconomic headwinds.Over the past year, powered by the Fund's seasoned investment management team and forward-looking asset allocation strategies, the ZO Neo-Horizons Bond Fund has delivered robust and commendable returns, underscoring its exceptional value as a fixed-income investment proposition. This performance has been particularly noteworthy against the backdrop of the highly volatile market conditions that have plagued the broader capital markets.adopts a flexible asset allocation strategy, not confined to a single market or bond type nor relying on simple passive index tracking. Instead, the Fund employs an active management approach, dynamically investing across a diverse range of fixed-income assets, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield bonds, and government securities, based on evolving market conditions. The Fund also implements a multi-layered risk control mechanism, utilizing in-depth market analysis to anticipate and mitigate potential risks while employing derivative instruments such as interest rate futures to further hedge against market volatility.Capital markets have displayed pronounced fluctuations as the global economy gradually recovers from the pandemic. Persistent inflationary pressures, coupled with supply chain challenges and geopolitical factors, have resulted in losses and dampened investor confidence for many. In light of this, fixed-income products, geared with relatively steady return profiles and lower volatility, have emerged as the optimum investment choice for investors seeking stable income and risk diversification. In addition to providing steady cash flows, fixed-income securities can also help investors hedge against the uncertainties associated with equity market fluctuations, thereby balancing the inherent risks posed by varying interest rate environments.'ZO Neo-Horizons Bond Fund was designed to help investors achieve relatively stable capital appreciation in turbulent market environments,' said'Through flexible asset allocation and sophisticated risk management, we have invested cautiously in a wide array of global fixed-income assets. Investors can timely adjust their portfolios to seek higher returns as the market evolves. When interest rates rise, the Fund can reduce exposure to long-term bonds and increase holdings in short-term bonds to mitigate interest rate risk; conversely, when rates decline, we can increase allocations to long-term bonds to capture the profit opportunities from bond price appreciation.'As a key product offering from ZOAM Intl. in the current market landscape, ZO Neo-Horizons Bond Fund aims to provide investors with a relatively stable investment choice through agile asset allocation and proactive risk management. Going forward, the Company will continue to leverage its expertise in fixed-income and multi-asset management to introduce further innovative products that cater to investors' evolving and diversified asset allocation needs.Hashtag: #ZOAMIntl

About Zhong Ou Asset Management International Limited (ZOAM Intl.)

Zhong Ou Asset Management International Limited (ZOAM Intl.) became a wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary of Zhong Ou Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ZOAM) in 2019. ZOAM Intl. is licensed under the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) to conduct activities of Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management). It also has qualified foreign institutional investor (QFII) and Renminbi qualified foreign institutional investor (RQFII) qualifications. The team has solid experience in operating public funds, private funds, and discretionary accounts in different jurisdictions.

Being ZOAM's gateway to the international market, ZOAM Intl. provides overseas investors with all-around China-themed investment solutions, exploring opportunities in Mainland China's financial market. Meanwhile, it assists ZOAM in developing qualified domestic institutional investor (QDII) businesses to provide global investment services to Chinese domestic investors.

Disclaimer

Investment involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

One should not rely solely on the information provided in this material, and it is advisable to read the relevant Prospectus and Key Facts Statement of the Fund for details, including the risk factors, before making any investment decisions.

ZO Neo-Horizons Bond Fund (the 'Sub-Fund') is subject to various investment risks, including but not limited to general investment risks, risks associated with debt securities, emerging markets (including China market) risks, and risks related to debt instruments with loss-absorption features etc.

ZO Neo-Horizons Bond Fund is a sub-fund of Zhong Ou International Edition Fund Series Open-ended Fund Company (the 'Company'). The Company has been registered with the Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') as an open-ended fund company; the Company and the Sub-Fund have been authorised by the SFC pursuant to Section 104 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) ('SFO'). The SFC's registration and authorisation do not represent a recommendation or endorsement of the Company or the Sub-Fund nor guarantee the commercial merits of the Company or the Sub-Fund or their performance. They do not mean the Company or the Sub-Fund is suitable for all investors, nor do they represent an endorsement of its suitability for any particular investor or class of investors.

One should not rely upon this material for forecasts, research, or investment advice. This material does not constitute a recommendation, offer, or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or adopt any investment strategy. The opinions expressed are as of November 2024 and may change as subsequent conditions vary. The information and opinions contained in this material are derived from proprietary and non-proprietary sources deemed by ZOAM Intl. to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive, and are not guaranteed accurate. This material may contain 'forward-looking' information that is not purely historical in nature. Such information may include, among other things, projections and forecasts. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader.

The information in this material is provided by Zhong Ou Asset Management International Limited ('ZOAM Intl.') (CE No.: BLR959) and is restricted in distribution in Hong Kong only. This material has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') of Hong Kong.



