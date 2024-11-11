Ecuador’S Noboa Suspends Vice President Abad Amid Political Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa has appointed Sariha Moya as the acting vice president after suspending Verónica Abad for 150 days.



This decision follows ongoing tensions between Noboa and Abad, who has been serving as both vice president and Ecuador 's ambassador to Israel.



The of cited "unjustified abandonment of duties" as the reason for Abad's suspension. This action comes just months before the presidential scheduled for February 2025, in which Noboa intends to seek re-election.



The timing of the suspension has raised concerns about its implications for the electoral process. Abad has publicly criticized her suspension, describing it as unjust and a violation of legal principles.



She claims that the government's actions aim to prevent her from assuming the presidency during Noboa's campaign. In a video statement, she stated that the suspension lacks evidence and was intended to silence her political influence.







The conflict between Noboa and Abad has deep roots, with reports indicating a strained relationship since before Noboa took office.

Ecuador's Political Turmoil

The administration accused Abad of failing to comply with a directive to relocate from Israel to Turkey amid security concerns related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.



Abad contended that her relocation was not necessary for security reasons and was instead a tactic to undermine her role. Noboa's administration justified Moya's appointment based on constitutional provisions regarding temporary absence in the vice presidency.



However, legal experts have questioned whether such administrative measures are appropriate for suspending an elected official like Abad. They argue that only the National Assembly has the authority to decide on such matters.



Abad plans to challenge her suspension through legal channels and has indicated she will seek international support to address what she perceives as a breach of democratic norms.



Her situation highlights significant divisions within Ecuador's government and raises questions about the future of political accountability in the country.

