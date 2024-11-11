Michigan's Largest Black-Owned Luxury Rental Company Opens 15,000-Square-Foot Event Space In Redford

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Britney Hoskins"theme queen" in the with nearly 30,000 followers on social opens a second event space in Michigan and isn't slowing down.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024

Detroit native Britney Hoskins grew up with a family who knows how to party. So, it's fitting that, today, she plans parties for a living. It's not just decor, and it's not just pictures. Hoskins is there to make sure every detail is in place and those that a client has not thought of happen too.

Detroit native Britney Hoskins has made a name for herself as a successful event planner and CEO of Michigan's largest Black-owned luxury event rental company. "My journey into the event industry began with my desire to bring clients' dream experiences to life," said Britney Hoskins of launching the Top Pic Collective in 2016. The company provides an array of services, including decor, photo booths, DJs, photography, catering, and comprehensive event planning. Hoskins' vision was to simplify the event planning process by offering a "one-stop-shop" for various celebration needs, and she achieved this by expanding her services and opening her own event spaces, the Morenas Event Venues.

In 2022, she opened her first venue, Morenas, in Grand Rapids, followed by a second venue in the summer of 2024 in Redford. This latest venue, occupying the former Karas House Banquet Facility, adds a new dimension to her business by offering a 15,000-square-foot space with amenities to host ceremonies, receptions, and on-site bridal preparations. The expanded space also addresses a gap in the Detroit area, where few venues can provide such comprehensive facilities, making it a sought-after choice for many locals.

Hoskins' dedication to her clients is evident in the personalized touches she includes in her event planning. She emphasizes inclusivity, particularly by accommodating various cultural traditions, such as hosting numerous quinceañeras for the Latino community in Grand Rapids. Her attention to detail extends to allowing dance rehearsals in advance, customizing decor with Latin American touches, and offering clients the flexibility to bring their own decorations and beverages. This customization has made Morenas a popular choice for many families and communities.

A distinctive feature of Hoskins' business approach is her adaptability to meet her clients' specific needs. For DIY brides who prefer a hands-on approach to their weddings, Hoskins offers flexible options, such as renting the venue for a full day for stress-free setup or allowing decorators to prepare the space in advance. This willingness to adjust to client preferences has helped her stand out in the event industry.

Additionally, Hoskins owns the Luxe Rental Collective in Sterling Heights, where clients can rent a wide array of event items, from table settings to backdrops. She plans to offer similar rental services at her new Redford location, further enhancing its role as a one-stop event destination. The expanded space allows her to combine her office, rentals, and event hosting in a single location, which she describes as the culmination of a long search for a venue that meets all her operational needs.

The Redford venue is undergoing a multi-stage renovation, with updates planned for the ballrooms, foyer, and bridal suite, alongside future additions like a children's lounge and an outdoor patio. The phased remodeling plan reflects her commitment to providing an upscale experience for her clients, with completion targeted for the following spring. Those booking events before the final phase are also offered discounts, adding value to the venue's current offerings.

Beyond event hosting, Hoskins envisions using her Redford venue for community-building initiatives. She plans to launch a networking event series, "Mondays at Morenas," by the end of the year, creating a weekly gathering space for Detroit-area Black-owned businesses. Hoskins also hopes to support young entrepreneurs by eventually establishing a junior entrepreneurship incubator at the venue, where teenagers interested in event management, DJing, and photography can develop their skills under the guidance of industry mentors.

Hoskins' entrepreneurial spirit emerged at a young age, yet societal doubts initially held her back from pursuing her dream full-time. In 2019, at 30 and with three children to support, she left her corporate job to focus on Top Pic Collective. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic hitting soon after, she adapted quickly by organizing driveway and drive-thru events, which helped her establish a loyal client base eager for her services post-pandemic. Her ability to innovate under challenging circumstances helped her gain a large social media following, further amplifying her reputation as a go-to event planner.

Known as the "theme queen," Hoskins has a talent for fully immersing clients in their chosen themes, whether it's a safari or Havana Nights vibe. Her themed events have earned her considerable popularity, with word-of-mouth referrals leading to high-profile clients, including Detroit-based gospel singer Kierra Sheard. This momentum also secured her a vendor spot at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, significantly boosting her exposure and clientele.

Reflecting on her journey, Hoskins hopes to inspire others, especially young entrepreneurs who might feel limited by age or life circumstances. Her story of transforming her passion into a successful career as the owner of Michigan's largest Black-owned luxury event rental company-and the only Black-owned wedding venue in Grand Rapids-serves as a testament to what is possible with resilience and dedication.

Hoskins' newest venue in Redford will officially open on November 25th with a grand celebration 6pm and an opportunity to collect coats for those in need. Additionally the event will highlight her continued commitment to growth and community involvement. Through the Top Pic Collective and Morenas Event Venues, she's not only providing exceptional event experiences but also empowering Detroit's community and youth.

