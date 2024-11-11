HIP Video Promo Presents: Sorina Kiefer Releases All New Music Video AMERICA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

German Sorina Kiefer releases brand new power anthem "AMERICA"

MUNICH, GERMANY, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- German native, Sorina Kiefer is a multi-talented artist making waves in music. Raised in a religious household, she was first introduced to in church where she found a love for the organ before her mother settled on getting her a piano. From there her musical journey led her to years of dance training under renowned Canadian choreographer Sean Cheesman, known for his work on major projects like“The Bodyguard”,“So You Think You Can Dance” & Michael & Janet Jackson's music video“Scream” . In her twenties, Sorina shifted her focus from dance to acting and singing, discovering her voice as a songwriter. What began as poetry soon transformed into music, and she began writing songs that spoke to personal and societal struggles. Influenced by artists such as Sarah McLachlan, Sia, and P!nk, Sorina's music confronts difficult topics with raw emotion and a contemporary baroque pop sound. In addition to her music career, Sorina is an accomplished actress, having appeared in notable projects such as“Hard Way”, an action musical streaming on Disney Plus in Europe, and in“West Side Story”, working with Grammy Award-winning conductor Gustavo Dudamel at the Salzburg Festival in Austria. With“AMERICA,” Sorina delivers a bold statement on the current political climate, using her platform to advocate for change.

“AMERICA” is a cinematic piano protest anthem driven by high-powered, rhythmic drums and Kiefer's commanding vocals. Inspired by the political and social upheaval in the United States, the song addresses the artist's shattered illusion of the perfect American dream amidst the rising tensions in the country. Sorina wrote“AMERICA” to show solidarity with the U.S. and express her grief in the face of the nation's turmoil. The track's powerful arrangement is matched by lyrics that hit hard- confronting the all too real consequences of a country losing its way. Through“America,” Sorina channels pain and frustration into a work of art compelling listeners to reflect on where the country is headed. It's a timely message that speaks to the soul of a nation grappling with division.

Directed by Oliver Mohr, the music video for Sorina Kiefer's“AMERICA” is simple and to the point. The video's performance-based concept opens by placing Sorina center-stage while a wall of troubling images flash behind her ranging from violent militias to nuclear explosions. Sorina's strong presence and passionate delivery serve as a call to action regarding the chaos on screen. The chorus is contrasted with images that conjure feelings of glittering hope and beauty such as going to concerts and celebrating Independence Day. The simplicity of the video highlights the song's lyrics, and the juxtaposition of the on-screen images illuminates the loss of liberty in a country once seen as the land of freedom and opportunity. There's a palpable sense of urgency as Sorina uses the song not just to grieve, but to hope for change, making the video a sentiment that will resonate long after it's over.

