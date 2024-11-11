Breakthrough An Integrated Air And Ground C5ISR CJADC2 System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Malcolm K. Beyer, Jr. CEOJUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AGIS' C5ISR combined Air and Ground C5ISR System fulfills the need for an integrated, All-Domain, C5ISR combined arms capability that can seamlessly operate either as an independent Air and Ground system or can function as an integrated Air and Ground C5ISR System capable of simultaneously performing both Air and Ground functions. This dual functionality greatly reduces the maintenance and training costs of two separate C5ISR systems. Its enhanced functionality enables Air and Ground units to see an integrated COP. It provides Up and Down the Chain of Command communications and interacts with other US Air, Ground, and Sea systems and with NATO and Five Eyes C5ISR systems. From the Squad to the Division, all can see the COP.AGIS' C5ISR software interfaces with various air and ground Radars, ELINT and Ground sensors and also with Link-16, JVMF, 0TH Gold, and NATO data links. Our Data Fabric creates a superset message format that enables our C5ISR system to operate up and down the Chain of Command with information flowing seamlessly between the U.S. and our Allied Nations' Air/Ground/Sea systems, enabling all to interact with a Common Operational Picture (COP).The Combined Air/Ground system can support 1,000 users and 10,000+ Sensor reports every 20 seconds. It also includes processing and distributing UAV sensor data and tracking en route logistics supplies. We have integrated more than 25 different types of sensors, including radars, satellite feeds (Optical Imagery, SAR and ELINT), ground sensors, and UAVs as well as ocean surface and subsurface sensors. This data is then translated appropriately to the associated Tactical Data Links. As an example, satellite ELINT data, ADS­ B aircraft data, or AIS ship data, in addition to radar data, can be selectively transmitted on LINK 16 to fighter aircraft who can be commanded to engage hostile Ground, Sea, and Air forces.AGIS has delivered a Command Center 400-console system which functions at the top of the Chain of Command and transmits data down to Laptop PCs and Smartphones at the tip of the spear. But for small unit level operations, the system can operate on a single Laptop PC or Tablet/ Smartphone and even a Biometric Smartwatch.The integrated air/ground system also provides both Aircraft (Link-16) and Ground system (JVMF) Simulation modes. This enables the Simulation operator(s) to simulate tracks (e.g., aircraft, ground units). Simulated data, which appears as it came from external systems, is received by the Operational System operators who interact with the data as if it came from external systems. This capability enables realistic independent Operational training without having Operational exercises with other systems.The integrated Air/Ground system can be configured using Laptop PCs, Androids, iPhones and Biometric Smartwatches. The Server can be on a Laptop or in the Cloud. The Server has automatic fail over to a different Cloud provider or to an on-premise Laptop, which can operate in a fixed facility or in vehicles on the move. The system interfaces with various communications including military radios and Starlink. Its power requirements are minimal and can even be solar-powered!SeeFor information on this system, contact Cap Beyer at ... or at 561-744-3213.To get the latest version of any of our Thick client apps, go to .To try our Web client system, go to either _or_ .Made in the USA by American CitizensMalcolm K. Beyer, Jr.Advanced Ground Information Systems (AGIS), Inc.+l 5617443213 (...)

