Avirmax Inc. To Present At The ARVO Frontiers In Ocular Gene Therapy Research Conference

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avirmax's Chief Executive and Scientific Officer, Dr. Shengjiang Shawn Liu, Ph.D., will
chair the upcoming session of " Acceleration of AAV Gene Therapy for Ocular Diseases: Improving Delivery and Quality, at the Virtual Frontiers in Ocular Gene Therapy Research conference , November 13th, 12:00 – 1:15 pm ET. The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO), is the largest international society dedicated to ophthalmology and vision ( ).
AAV is the top vector choice for use in gene therapies for its stable expression, strong biosafety rating, low immunogenicity, convenient ocular delivery routes and high product stability. Dr. Liu will present " Development and implementation of the recombinant baculovirus-Sf9 Cell (VSafTMAAV) platform technology for in AAV GMP production for human ocular gene therapy ", at the virtual ARVO conference session. This presentation will explore the AAV platform technology, (VSafTM
AAV), used in manufacturing of gene therapy vectors for use in ocular applications. Vector quality control testing and viral safety will be discussed.
Avirmax Is Unlocking the Potential for Next-generation AAV Gene Therapies with Platform Technologies
The VSafTM
rAAV platform technology can yield AAV vector as high as 8x1015 vg/liter using VSafTM
cell culture. The platform technology was used for ABI-110 GMP clinical manufacturing. ABI-110, an AAV vector carrying vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) antagonist gene has received IND approval from the FDA to initiate Phase I/IIa trials in the US in May of this year.
The clinical trial is currently enrolling clinical patients at multiple sites across the country ( ).
About Avirmax Inc.
Avirmax Inc., based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is a clinical stage company specializing in developing next-generation gene therapies for wet AMD, PCV, geographic atrophy (GA), dry AMD, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. Using its AAV engineering technologies and Sf9-based AAV manufacturing platform, Avirmax aims to deliver safe, effective, and accessible gene therapies to improve patient outcomes and preserve vision. Visit us at avirmax
for more information.
Contact
June Song, Associate Director for Operations
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-510-641-0201
Address
25503 Whitesell Street
Hayward 94545 CA
USA
Frontiers in Ocular Gene Therapy Research Conference
Virtual | Nov. 13 - 14
Registration open
