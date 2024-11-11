Luxury Goods Marketplace, SWER, Hires Celebrity Stylist Fiskani Kaira As Its Creative Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SWER Luxury Goods Marketplace

- Michael McDowell, FounderBARCELONA, SPAIN, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Barcelona-based startup SWER Developments Corporation, S.L., an eCommerce marketplace poised to deliver a cutting-edge shopping experience in the luxury goods sector, announced today that Fiskani Kaira has joined its management team as Creative Director.Fiskani was first invited to join SWER's Board of Advisors as its lead Stylist in August 2024. This new role within the management team represents a significant milestone in SWER's ongoing journey to strengthen its brand and reputation within the luxury retail community.As Creative Director, Fiskani will ensure that the brand messaging for SWER will be consistent accross the entire luxury markets industry, ensuring everyone from consumers, retailers, stylists, brands, ambassadors, and social media influencers are expertly catered to.----About Fiskani KairaFiskani Kaira is a celebrity fashion stylist and successful businesswoman, having curated an exquisite collection of designer merchandise, furs and accessories, through her own impressive 12,000 Sq. Ft Atlanta based showroom: The Ivy Showroom .Fiskani's first foray into the fashion world was at the legendary Damselle furs in New York City where she worked as a fur model and then quickly elevated to a senior sales role as her love for furs blossomed.For the past 15 years Fiskani has worked tirelessly building a name for herself in the music and film industry and with fashion brands and showrooms in New York, LA, as well as internationally. Her name, brand, and reputation for hard work, honesty, and excellence became a staple in the industry.During this time Fiskani was also establishing international relationships with designers and fashion houses around the world, solidifying herself as an 'International Style Authority'.----About SWER Developments Corporation, S.L.SWER is a meticulously crafted luxury consumer shopping experience like no other. Using live video sales consultation with real time language translation, SWER offers luxury consumers, retailers and stylists from all over the world a platform to connect and transact with style and sophistication.It's the first eCommerce marketplace in history to consider and intertwine the intricate needs of the entire luxury market.SWER bridges the gap between in-person curated experiences and the currently lacking interactive state of online luxury by directly connecting shoppers with experienced salespeople.SWER is the retail commerce platform the entire luxury goods market has been dreaming about.

