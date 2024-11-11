MBS Calls For End To Israel's Atrocities In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman has demanded that Israel immediately stop its military aggression in Gaza and Lebanon at the opening of a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders in Riyadh, a report said.

In an address before the joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit on Monday, the crown prince, also known as MBS, condemned the“massacre committed against Palestinian and Lebanese people”.

According to a report in Aljazeera, he urged Israel“to refrain from any further act of aggression” and called on countries around the world to recognise Palestinian statehood.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the Arab League, also joined MBS in condemning Israel's military operation in Gaza and Lebanon, saying that“words cannot express the plight of the Palestinian people”.

“The actions taken by Israel against the Palestinian people are undermining efforts to achieve lasting peace. It is only with justice that we will be able to establish lasting peace,” Aboul Gheit said.

