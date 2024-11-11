'Relay For Life' Makes Doha Debut With Over 800 Attendees

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) About 800 participants, including cancer survivors, healthcare providers, and community members, gathered to take part in Relay for Life 2024, an inspiring global initiative organised by the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) recently for the first time in the country.



The event, which also served as an opportunity to strengthen efforts to combat cancer and mitigate its effects, took place at Aspire indoor sports track and attended by a number of of public figures. The walking activity lasted four hours, symbolising the ongoing battle against cancer.



The event featured a variety of recreational activities suitable for all ages. Inspirational stories from survivors were shared, highlighting their courage and personal experiences in facing the disease.



There were awareness initiatives aimed at increasing understanding of cancer, the importance of prevention, and early detection, as well as sessions to support patients and their families and enhance knowledge about treatment options and care.



QCS chairman HE Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Jaber al-Thani, stated: "We are proud to host Relay for Life 2024 in Qatar. This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting the community in its fight against cancer and provides an opportunity to unite efforts and build a supportive community that fosters positive spirit and solidarity in facing health challenges."



He also thanked all partners and supporters who contributed to this event, including Aspire as the main partner, Ooredoo as a strategic partner, and mowasalat as a gold sponsor, along with Roche, Sport Hub as silver sponsors, and other contributors.



"Relay for Life 2024 is a pivotal event that embodies the values of solidarity and positivity, bringing together all members of the community from various ages and backgrounds. We invite everyone, whether families, friends, or those interested in public health issues, to participate in this special event. Together, we can make a real difference and contribute to changing the course of the battle against cancer."



Abdullah Nasser al-Naimi, general manager of Aspire Logistics, added: "We are pleased to support the Qatar Cancer Society through the Relay for Life 2024 event, which was held for the first time in Qatar and witnessed great success and a large turnout at Aspire facilities. We hope that this event has achieved its intended objectives and we wish it will contribute to enhancing the efforts of all local and international organizations in the fight against cancer."

