B4SI Announces Dates For Global Annual Conference

(MENAFN- 3BL) Business for Societal Impact (B4SI) are pleased to announce its flagship Global Annual , which will take place on November 20th for EMEA & Americas and November 21st for APAC . This year's theme, 'Social Impact in an Era of Inequality,' centres on how businesses can lead in addressing inequality and driving positive societal change.

The conference will feature two panel discussions centred on 'Business Action on Inequality' and 'The Evolution of Corporate Social Impact'. Global leaders and experts from across industries will share knowledge and know-how in a collective effort towards accelerating societal impact.

Partners confirmed to speak at the event include:



Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN)

Shared Value Initiative Hong Kong

The Conference Board

The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship UN Global Compact Network Singapore (GCNS)

Featured B4SI Network members participating:



Bank of Ireland

Experian

Intrepid Travel

Linklaters

NN Group

QBE Stockland

Join to gain insights into best practices and explore how businesses can drive impactful societal change.

Open to both B4SI members and non-members . Register now to secure your spot:



November 20th for EMEA & Americas: Register here November 21st for APAC: Register here