Optic AI And Vindur Tx Close $17.5M Deal To Accelerate Breakthroughs For Difficult-To-Treat Cancers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optic , a digital biology company redefining drug discovery with AI, announced a collaboration with Vindur Tx, an early-stage oncology therapeutics venture. This collaboration will leverage Optic's proprietary generative AI to identify highly selective kinase inhibitors and develop more effective treatments against cancer.

According to the agreement, Vindur Tx will pay Optic up to $17.5 million for its proprietary to explore new ways of addressing previously "undruggable" targets in difficult-to-treat cancers. This approach could lead to new and more effective treatments.

"Working with BIOPTIC has been a revelation. They delivered highly selective ligands in record time, significantly accelerating our research. We're thrilled with the results and the potential impact on our projects," said Vindur Tx co-founder Deniz Kural, PhD.

Optic's AI platform BIOPTIC speeds up the drug discovery process by utilizing an ultra-high-performance proprietary AI screening platform for testing billions of compounds in minutes. This helps explore the previously inaccessible vast chemical space to find novel drug candidates faster.

AI-aided drug discovery can save biotechs up to 70% in costs. For early-stage biotech startups this means they can extend their runway, spending more time testing promising drug candidates and getting them to patients sooner.

"Even though there are more and more targeted cancer drugs, many of them fail during clinical trials due to the lack of efficacy and toxicity," said Optic CEO Andrey Doronichev. "The industry has been focusing on a tiny portion of the chemical space which proves unproductive. BIOPTIC platform allows researchers to screen vast uncharted chemical space to identify novel chemical scaffolds that would not only help improve efficacy and mitigate ADME-Tox issues but also provide better patentability."

Optic's team consists of world-class experts in AI and drug discovery, with a proven track record of developing innovative AI solutions at companies like Google, Novartis, Insilico Medicine, AtomWise, and Neurolink. The company's platform has already demonstrated its ability to generate high-potency novel small molecule hits across a diverse set of targets in several research collaboration projects with top US academia labs.

About Optic

Optic is an AI-driven drug discovery company dedicated to empowering biotech startups and pharma companies with advanced R&D tools. Our platform enables rapid and efficient exploration of vast chemical spaces, leading to the discovery of novel, effective drug candidates.

