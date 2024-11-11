D'ussé AND HIT-BOY TEAM UP TO LAUNCH THE SET, A NEW AUGMENTED REALITY EXPERIENCE FOR THE HOLIDAYS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The cognac brand's first major tech experience, "The Set" is accessible via QR code inside the D'USSÉ VSOP Holiday Gift Box, now available nationwide

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the holiday season, D'USSÉ cognac is tapping into its roots in to launch "The Set," an augmented reality (AR) experience in collaboration with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Hit-Boy. With a simple scan of the QR code inside every D'USSÉ VSOP Holiday Gift Box, celebrants can unlock an AR DJ performance from Hit-Boy for their real-world festivities. "The Set" also marks the cognac brand's first-ever AR filter and biggest investment in tech experiences.

Hit-Boy with D'USSÉ VSOP Holiday Gift Box

D'USSÉ cognac's "The Set" AR Experience

D'USSÉ cognac's "The Set" AR Experience

Continue Reading

Just as D'USSÉ had the singular vision to deliver a strong, bold blend that can support both bright cocktails and richer sips such as the D'USSÉspresso Martini, Hit-Boy's acclaim rests on his versatile, wide-ranging sound. United by their bold and modern perspective, D'USSÉ and Hit-Boy have partnered to offer fans a new kind of musical experience for the holidays. Their partnership will culminate at Miami Art Basel later this year, where they'll gather tastemakers in art, music and culture for an exclusive night of curated beats and cocktails.

To access "The Set," scan the QR code inside the D'USSÉ VSOP Holiday Gift Box on a mobile device and select one of three holiday cocktails from a menu. The choice will unlock a life-size AR filter of Hit-Boy that blends his digital overlay with real-world elements and allows you to place him directly in your room. From behind his DJ booth, he'll appear to be spinning a set that's been curated to the selected cocktail. As users switch between the chosen cocktail, Hit-Boy will "respond" with new setlists and animations.

"Music is the universal spirit of the holidays," said Hit-Boy. "You can't celebrate without it. But just like collaborating with artists, it's all about finding a certain energy. D'USSÉ and I wanted to spread the right vibes and had a lot of fun playing with the AR technology to create a unique fan experience. Once you scan the QR code, the AR filter will allow me to pull up to your holiday hangs and spin off my favorite tracks for the festivities. We hope you'll enjoy 'The Set' wherever you and your loved ones are this holiday season."

Partygoers can interact with "The Set" by standing "next" to or "behind" the DJ booth. The AR filter also has capabilities to snap photos, so you can instantly share the experience with loved ones or to social media. With the option to connect to speakers, the integrated visual-audio experience will make Hit-Boy the headlining performer of any holiday party this season.

"As a modern spirit, D'USSÉ has always aimed to push the preconceived notions around cognac," says D'USSÉ Global VP of Marketing Jennifer Pisciotta. "Music is core to our DNA, and this collaboration perfectly brings to life an innovative music experience that leverages technology. We're excited to venture out into this new realm and offer an exclusive experience for anyone gifting or receiving D'USSÉ this holiday season.

The limited edition D'USSÉ VSOP Holiday Gift Box includes a 750 mL bottle of VSOP (SRP $50.00), which has been meticulously aged for at least 4 1⁄2 years in the dry and humid cellars of historic Chateau de Cognac to deliver a distinctively bold, full-bodied and smooth taste. The modern expression of cognac,

D'USSÉ VSOP was curated to be the foundation of creative and premium cocktails and makes for the perfect gift or +1 to any holiday gathering. Find your D'USSÉ VSOP Holiday Gift Box on shelves and at dusse.

For more information, please contact [email protected] .



About D'USSÉ

D'USSÉ [dew-say] is a bold new expression of Cognac that dares the palate like never before. Born from the prestigious Chateau de Cognac, France, D'USSÉ blends over 200 years of tradition with a modern vision. Under the expertise of Cellar Master Agathe Boinot, the youngest female Cellar Master amongst the major cognac houses, D'USSÉ continues to honor its rich heritage while driving innovation in Cognac craftsmanship. The D'USSÉ Cognac range consists of VSOP (Very Superior Old Pale) and XO (Extra Old) qualities.

For more information please visit

The D'USSÉ® brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

About Hit-Boy

As one of the music industry's most sought-after hip-hop producers, California-born Hit-Boy has more than earned his moniker. Born Chauncey Hollis, the multi-talented artist hails from Pasadena and the neighboring inland empire, boasting an impressive roster of credits spanning over thirteen years in the industry, from crafting pop smashes for icons like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Ariana Grande to producing hit records for heavyweights such as Kanye West, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and more. Hit-Boy has solidified his place in contemporary music as the sole producer to gift Jay-Z a diamond record and helping secure Nas his only Grammy win.

Beyond his prowess behind the boards, Hit-Boy is a formidable rapper and songwriter in his own right, having recorded and released seven mixtapes and numerous collaborative albums. In 2021, he clinched his third Grammy for Best Rap Album with "King's Disease," further cementing his status in the rap scene.

In a recent creative endeavor, Hit-Boy collaborated with his father, Big-Hit, on the project, "The Truth Is In My Eyes," showcasing his versatility and commitment to innovation. Additionally, his contributions to Beyoncé's chart-topping track, "Texas Hold 'Em" underscores his enduring impact in shaping contemporary music.

SOURCE D'USSÉ

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED