HTL International And TPS Thayer Announce Strategic Collaboration To Deliver Innovative Professional Services

Houston, TX, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTL International ("HTL"), a leading accounting and business advisory firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, and TPS Thayer ("Thayer"), a public accounting firm based in Sugar Land, Texas, are thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration effective November 1, 2024 to drive business growth and deliver innovative solutions to their clients.

Through the collaboration, HTL and Thayer expect to leverage their extensive expertise to drive operational efficiency, expand reach, and offer a broader range of enhanced professional services. The collaboration aims to strengthen both firms' abilities to serve U.S. domestic private and public companies, as well as medium to large foreign-owned enterprises. By sharing their strengths and resources, HTL and Thayer are expected to deliver superior solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses in today's competitive landscape.

As part of the collaboration, Thayer's audit partners – May Huang, Jose Pena, Faisal Siddiqui, and Patrick Wong, and professionals in Thayer's audit group will join HTL, bringing with them a wealth of auditing expertise and industry experience. This move enhances HTL's auditing capabilities while allowing Thayer to continue providing premier tax, accounting, and consulting services.

“This collaboration with Thayer represents an exciting step forward in our mission to provide unparalleled tax solutions to our clients.” said Jason Liu, Managing Partner of HTL,“Together, we will combine our strengths, expertise, and innovative approaches to create a stronger offering that meets the needs of our clients and for the markets we serve.”

John Thayer, Managing Partner at Thayer, added,“We are thrilled to collaborate with HTL as we believe this business relationship will not only broaden our service capabilities but also open doors to new growth opportunities. Our shared values and commitment to innovation will enable us to deliver transformative solutions to our mutual clients.”

About HTL International

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, HTL International is a leading accounting and business advisory firm with a global presence across several key international cities. HTL provides a wide range of professional services, including auditing, advisory, and consulting, to clients in various industries. HTL International is registered with the PCAOB to perform public company audit works.

About TPS Thayer

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, TPS Thayer is a respected public accounting firm specializing in tax, accounting, and consulting services. Thayer is committed to helping clients navigate complex financial landscapes with innovative and client-focused solutions. Thayer's professionals are multilingual and bring valuable expertise from their prior experience at Big-Four firms, the SEC, and the PCAOB, ensuring clients receive top-tier service and guidance.

