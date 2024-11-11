Saudi Hawks & Pakistan Air Force arrive in Bahrain ahead of Bahrain International Airshow

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications)

The Saudi Hawks and Pakistan Air Force have landed at Sakhir Air Base ahead of their presence at the much-anticipated Bahrain International Airshow, taking place 13-15 November 2024. Known for its world-renowned aircraft flying display, Bahrain International Airshow is gearing up for its most impressive showcase yet.



A world-renowned aerobatic display team, Saudi Hawks are the Royal Saudi Air Force aerobatic display team flying six BAE Hawk-equipped Mk.65. The Royal Saudi Air Force introduced the display team to highlight its capabilities, efficiency, and the ability of its pilots and technicians to showcase the aircraft and its advanced technologies.



Hot on the heels of its recent joint exercise with China, Indus Shield-Chinese, the Pakistan Air Force returns to Bahrain International Airshow to showcase its aerial excellence. Pakistan stands as the eight largest Air Force in the world and the largest Air Force of the Arabic world in terms of aircraft fleet. Its primary mandate and mission is ‘to provide, in synergy with other inter-services, the most efficient, assured and cost effective aerial defence of Pakistan’.



The Bahrain International Airshow is held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and under the supervision of His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of His Majesty the King and the Chairman of BIAS’ Supreme Organising Committee. Over 125 different types of aircraft will be showcased, providing visitors the opportunity to experience them close up, before a curated flying display of assets and aerobatic teams takes to the sky to demonstrate the latest innovations and technologies in the industry.







