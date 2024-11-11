Allsup Highlights Common Mistakes In Veterans Disability Claims Leading To Denials, VA Appeals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Allsup Veterans AppealsSM shares tips to help veterans navigate service-connected disability benefits as Veterans Day nears

Belleville, Illinois, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Veterans Day approaches, Allsup , a nationwide provider of disability benefits assistance and its Allsup Veterans AppealsSM (AVA) , shares key insights from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Annual Benefits Reports for 2022 and 2023. The reports reveal a substantial increase in VA disability compensation funding, with $133.1 billion in total payments for fiscal year 2023, compared with $112 billion in FY2022, reflecting the critical economic importance of disability recognition and compensation for veterans.

Allsup Veterans Appeals' team of VA-Accredited Claims Agents specializes in helping veterans navigate the complexities of the VA appeals process and has a 95% success rate.“Veterans deserve a straightforward path to securing the benefits they have earned,” said Brett Buchanan, U.S. Army veteran and director of Allsup Veterans Appeals.“Our experienced, veteran-led team is committed to helping veterans avoid common pitfalls and strengthen their claims for the best possible outcomes.”

Top 5 Mistakes That Lead To VA Disability Benefit Denials

AVA has identified five frequent mistakes that can impede a veteran's VA disability claim, along with strategies for a successful application process:



: Submitting comprehensive medical documentation from both VA and non-VA providers is essential. Missing records can result in unfavorable decisions.: Some veterans assume that any disability rating guarantees benefits. The VA rating system can be confusing and each benefit increase requires documentation demonstrating the severity of the condition and its impact on daily life.: Simple mistakes in filing or overlooking deadlines can lead to delays or denials. AVA specialists ensure that claims are submitted accurately and on time.: Not seeking medical treatment or obtaining updated medical records to reflect the current state of a disability can negatively impact claim outcomes. Keeping documentation current is vital for claims of worsening conditions.: Veterans who do not appeal initial denials miss critical opportunities for approval. AVA offers skilled representation to challenge denied claims, significantly improving the chances of success.

As demand for VA benefits continues to rise, AVA equips veterans with the expertise to address these issues and streamline the VA review process, enhancing their chances of a favorable decision.

Know Your Options When Appealing For VA Disability Benefits

Recent updates to veterans' benefits laws, including the PACT Act, have introduced changes with the VA compensation program. The VA disability process now offers three main paths for appealing a VA disability claim: a higher-level review by a senior reviewer, a supplemental claim that allows for new evidence, or an appeal to the Board of Veterans' Appeals for further review.

AVA's mission is to help veterans quickly secure the compensation they've earned. Our VA-Accredited Claims Agents assist at crucial points in the appeals process, whether service connection is denied, a notice of disagreement needs filing, or a supplemental claim or higher-level review is required.

For veterans navigating both VA and SSDI claims, Allsup provides expert support to help them receive the full range of benefits available through their military service and employment.

If you or a veteran you know has questions about VA disability benefits, please call 888-372-1190 or visit Allsup.com/veterans.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at and follow @Allsup on X.

Attachment

Brett Buchanan, U.S. Army veteran and director of Allsup Veterans Appeals

CONTACT: Rebecca Ray Allsup (618) 236-5065 ... Laura C. Sala Allsup (618) 409-7079 ...