Peru, China talk over future collaboration at ‘Belt and Road’ meeting

(MENAFN) The Annual Meeting on Pragmatic Cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Framework between Peru and China took place on Friday, bringing together key stakeholders to discuss future opportunities for bilateral cooperation. The meeting provided a platform for participants to explore new avenues for collaboration under the BRI, which aims to foster economic development and integration across Asia, Africa, and beyond.



A significant highlight of the event was the release of the think tank report titled "Jointly Promoting High-Quality Development and Building an Asia-Pacific Community with a Shared Future." This document outlines potential strategies for advancing mutual development and strengthening cooperation between the two countries. Additionally, a new Spanish-language version of the Belt and Road Portal was launched, providing Spanish-speaking audiences with access to key information related to the initiative.



The event also marked the official opening of the Latin America Liaison Office of the Belt and Road Economic Information Association, further reinforcing the BRI's growing presence in Latin America. Attendees were invited to explore a photo exhibition showcasing the pragmatic cooperation between China and Latin America, highlighting the tangible results of the initiative.



More than 100 guests, including officials, representatives from government, businesses, media, and think tanks from both China and Peru, participated in the meeting. The event was jointly organized by the China Economic Information Service of Xinhua News Agency and Peru's Andina News Agency, with China Southern Power Grid Co., Ltd. serving as a co-organizer. The gathering underscored the shared vision of both nations to deepen ties and work together for mutual prosperity.

MENAFN11112024000045015839ID1108872144