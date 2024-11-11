Biden races to provide arms to Ukraine

(MENAFN) The Biden administration is racing to deplete remaining funds allocated for Ukraine, aiming to send additional weaponry before leaves office, according to *The Wall Street Journal*. Despite having over $7 billion left in drawdown authority and an additional $2 billion for long-term contracts, logistical challenges are emerging as the US faces dwindling stockpiles.



The planned shipment includes 500 anti-aircraft missiles for various defense systems, expected to arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks to bolster its air defense capabilities for the remainder of the year. However, officials warn that this rush to send weapons could exacerbate logistical issues and further strain US military resources.



The administration's push to deliver as many weapons as possible before the change of presidency is seen as an effort to strengthen Ukraine’s position in negotiations. Although Washington had originally aimed to deliver the aid by April, President-elect Trump’s impending victory has accelerated the process. Despite this, Ukraine's request for additional weaponry—such as ATACMS ballistic missiles—has been denied, with Pentagon officials arguing that the munitions are unnecessary since Russia has already moved key assets out of their reach.

