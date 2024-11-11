360 One Co-Founder Yatin Shah Buys ₹158.51 Crore Penthouse In Mumbai's Worli

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Yatin Shah, co-founder of 360 One, has bought a penthouse with a sea view in Worli, Mumbai, for ₹158.51 crore.

The 10,312 square

feet residence is part of Prime Ceejay Residency and is one of the costliest deals in the city, according to Zapkey.

“Yatin Shah is the co-founder of asset and wealth management firm 360 One and Joint CEO of 360 One Wealth. He has bought this duplex apartment in a new luxury under project Prime Ceejay Residency,” Zapkey wrote on X.

The Prime Ceejay Residency project will have 33 floors with 19 units. The project will be finished by June 2025.

“The project has 33 floors with only 19 units- a mix of 4 and 5 BHKs. It is scheduled for completion in June 2025,” Zapkey added.

“The total carpet area of the duplex apartment is 10,312 sft, and at a price of ₹158.5 cr, it is one of the costliest deals in Mumbai at ₹1,53,700/sft,” it said.

Earlier, investment firm KKR India's CEO Gaurav Trehan bought an apartment for ₹88 crore in a project called Morena House by JSW Realty in South Mumbai .

In May 2024, Karan Bhagat, co-founder and CEO of 360 One, bought two apartments in the luxury project Oberoi 360 West for ₹170 cr.

In a related development, along with soaring property prices, getting a 1BHK flat on a rental basis in Mumbai costs nearly ₹5.18 lakh annually, Mint reported on October 18, citing a CREDAI-MCHI report. The rent for a 1BHK in Mumbai is higher than the annual salary of junior-level employees, which is around ₹4.49 lakh.

The report also said that high rental prices may force people to choose cities with low rents, leading to a brain drain.



The rent for 1BHK flats in cities such as Delhi is nearly ₹2.32 lakh, and Bengaluru is around ₹2.29 lakh, the report further added.