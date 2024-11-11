Erdogan announces efforts to transform Türkiye into made green nation

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to environmental sustainability, announcing efforts to transform the nation into an "emerald green" country. In a video message shared on X by the Turkish Presidency on National Tree Planting Day, Erdogan described Türkiye's forests as not merely ancestral heritage but as a responsibility toward future generations.



To foster this mindset across society, particularly among younger generations, Erdogan explained that Türkiye established Nov. 11 as National Tree Planting Day. This day aims to encourage the entire population to value and contribute to environmental preservation and reforestation efforts.



Erdogan stated that the government is fully committed to leaving a more beautiful and sustainable country for future generations. He affirmed that this commitment extends to all facets of the country’s development and environmental stewardship.



As part of Türkiye’s afforestation initiative, more than 7 billion saplings have been planted, leading to a 12 percent increase in forested land. This expansion has brought the total forest area to 23.4 million hectares, marking a significant step toward Türkiye’s green future.

