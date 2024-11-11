Türkiye’s BIST 100 starts Monday’s session looking up

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark stock opened at 9,215.15 points on Monday, marking a 0.33 percent increase, or a gain of 30.32 points, compared to the previous session's closing figure. This modest rise followed a strong performance on Friday, when the Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index surged by 2.67 percent, reaching 9,184.82 points. The day’s trading session also saw significant activity, with a total transaction volume of 100 billion Turkish liras (approximately USD2.9 billion), reflecting investor confidence in the market.



On the foreign exchange front, the Turkish lira was trading at 34.3763 against the US dollar at 10:03 a.m. local time (0703 GMT), showing a stable but cautious market response. The euro was valued at 36.8541 Turkish liras, while the British pound stood at 44.4161 liras. These exchange rates suggest a slight weakening of the Turkish lira against major currencies, with traders and investors keeping a close watch on fluctuations in global and domestic economic conditions.



Meanwhile, commodity prices showed notable levels as the global markets opened. The price of gold, which is often viewed as a safe-haven asset, was trading at USD2,680.10 per ounce. Gold prices have remained elevated, reflecting ongoing global economic uncertainty and investor preference for tangible assets in times of volatility. Brent crude oil, another key indicator of global economic activity, was priced at around USD73.96 per barrel. The oil market continues to face fluctuations driven by geopolitical developments and supply-demand dynamics.



Overall, the financial data points to a mixed but cautiously optimistic economic environment in Türkiye, with the stock market showing positive momentum while the currency and commodity markets reflect a more complex global economic outlook. The performance of the BIST 100 index and the exchange rates, alongside the stability in commodity prices, suggests that investors are weighing various factors as they make their decisions. However, the global economic climate continues to influence Türkiye’s markets, keeping investors alert to potential changes in both domestic and international conditions.

