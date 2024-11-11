COP28 President Calls On Parties To Drive And Deliver The UAE Consensus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sultan

Al Jaber today delivered his handover address as COP28 President on the first day of COP29 in Azerbaijan, concluding a landmark term defined by breakthrough

progress across

the

climate agenda. During

the

speech

he

called on

all

Parties

to "prove once again that we can unite, act and deliver" over the next two weeks in Baku.

"By delivering the historic UAE Consensus, we accomplished what many thought was impossible," Dr. Al Jaber said at a ceremony marking the official transfer of the Presidency to H.E. Mukhtar Babayev.

Negotiators

at

COP28

had

"proved

that

multilateralism

can

move

the

dial

and

make

a

difference," he told delegates. "In the end, determination conquered doubt and your hard work paid off with first after first for climate progress."

Dr.

Al Jaber said

that despite COP29

being held at a

time of complexity and conflict, "the

United Arab

Emirates will

always

choose partnerships

over

polarization,

dialogue

over

division and

peace over provocation."

In

his

speech,

the

outgoing

President

said

he

had

been

"humbled by

the

experience"

and

thanked the many people who helped deliver the "historic, comprehensive and groundbreaking UAE Consensus," including His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and the entire UAE leadership.

Since its inception at COP28 last year, the UAE Consensus has emerged as the defining point of reference for global climate ambition and sustainable development. It contains a series of firsts across the climate agenda, including agreement on a just, orderly and equitable energy transition, and goals for tripling renewable energy capacity, doubling energy efficiency and ending deforestation by the end of the decade.

"Progress did not end when the gavel came down on the UAE Consensus," Dr. Al Jaber said. "In the months since the end of COP28, the initiatives we launched have gathered pace." To date, 55 companies have joined the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC), covering 44 percent of global oil production. The OGDC is "the most comprehensive private sector partnership on decarbonization to date," he said.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Dr.

Al Jaber referenced a summit held earlier this month in

Abu Dhabi that brought together leaders in climate, energy, artificial intelligence and in an integrated effort to drive low-carbon growth.

"When

sectors work together, we

can

lift economies and

lower emissions.

We can make

climate and socio-economic

progress, and

we can

turn

declarations on

paper into

decisive action on

the ground," he said.

Progress

has

also

been

made

in

finance,

with

the

Philippines

being

appointed

as

the

host

country for the Board of the Fund for Responding to Loss

and Damage. The COP28 President called on Parties to contribute to the fund, which was operationalized and capitalized at COP28 last year. To date, more than $850 million has been pledged to the fund and funding arrangements ALTÉRRA, the world's largest climate-focused investment fund also launched at COP28, has placed $6.5 billion with impact investors – "a model that must be built on," Dr.

Al Jaber said.

At

COP29, Parties

must

deliver a

New

Collective

Quantified

Goal

on

climate finance

that

is

"robust and capable of fully implementing the UAE Consensus," Dr.

Al Jaber said.

"At COP28, we broke new ground and set many precedents," he told delegates. One of the most important is the COP Presidencies Troika – a new "mechanism for momentum" uniting the Presidencies of COP28, COP29 and COP30.

The

Troika will

continue

to

mobilize

multilateral

platforms,

from

the

UN

to

the

G20,

to

"solidify

the legacy of the UAE Consensus," Dr.

Al Jaber said, urging all Parties to follow the roadmap it set for keeping 1.5°C within reach.

Dr. Al Jaber closed out his speech with a call to action and some words of advice for the incoming COP29 President H.E. Babayev. He said: "The consensus we achieved in Dubai was historic. Yet history will

judge us by our actions, not our words.... Let positivity prevail and let it power the process. Let actions speak louder than words. Let results outlast the rhetoric and remember, we are what we do, not what we say."

