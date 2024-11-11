COP28 President Calls On Parties To Drive And Deliver The UAE Consensus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sultan
Al Jaber today delivered his handover address as COP28 President on the first day of COP29 in Azerbaijan, concluding a landmark term defined by breakthrough
progress across
the
climate agenda. During
the
speech
he
called on
all
Parties
to "prove once again that we can unite, act and deliver" over the next two weeks in Baku.
"By delivering the historic UAE Consensus, we accomplished what many thought was impossible," Dr. Al Jaber said at a ceremony marking the official transfer of the Presidency to H.E. Mukhtar Babayev.
Negotiators
at
COP28
had
"proved
that
multilateralism
can
move
the
dial
and
make
a
difference," he told delegates. "In the end, determination conquered doubt and your hard work paid off with first after first for climate progress."
Dr.
Al Jaber said
that despite COP29
being held at a
time of complexity and conflict, "the
United Arab
Emirates will
always
choose partnerships
over
polarization,
dialogue
over
division and
peace over provocation."
In
his
speech,
the
outgoing
President
said
he
had
been
"humbled by
the
experience"
and
thanked the many people who helped deliver the "historic, comprehensive and groundbreaking UAE Consensus," including His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and the entire UAE leadership.
Since its inception at COP28 last year, the UAE Consensus has emerged as the defining point of reference for global climate ambition and sustainable development. It contains a series of firsts across the climate agenda, including agreement on a just, orderly and equitable energy transition, and goals for tripling renewable energy capacity, doubling energy efficiency and ending deforestation by the end of the decade.
"Progress did not end when the gavel came down on the UAE Consensus," Dr. Al Jaber said. "In the months since the end of COP28, the initiatives we launched have gathered pace." To date, 55 companies have joined the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC), covering 44 percent of global oil production. The OGDC is "the most comprehensive private sector partnership on decarbonization to date," he said.
Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Dr.
Al Jaber referenced a summit held earlier this month in
Abu Dhabi that brought together leaders in climate, energy, artificial intelligence and in an integrated effort to drive low-carbon growth.
"When
sectors work together, we
can
lift economies and
lower emissions.
We can make
climate and socio-economic
progress, and
we can
turn
declarations on
paper into
decisive action on
the ground," he said.
Progress
has
also
been
made
in
finance,
with
the
Philippines
being
appointed
as
the
host
country for the Board of the Fund for Responding to Loss
and Damage. The COP28 President called on Parties to contribute to the fund, which was operationalized and capitalized at COP28 last year. To date, more than $850 million has been pledged to the fund and funding arrangements ALTÉRRA, the world's largest climate-focused investment fund also launched at COP28, has placed $6.5 billion with impact investors – "a model that must be built on," Dr.
Al Jaber said.
At
COP29, Parties
must
deliver a
New
Collective
Quantified
Goal
on
climate finance
that
is
"robust and capable of fully implementing the UAE Consensus," Dr.
Al Jaber said.
"At COP28, we broke new ground and set many precedents," he told delegates. One of the most important is the COP Presidencies Troika – a new "mechanism for momentum" uniting the Presidencies of COP28, COP29 and COP30.
The
Troika will
continue
to
mobilize
multilateral
platforms,
from
the
UN
to
the
G20,
to
"solidify
the legacy of the UAE Consensus," Dr.
Al Jaber said, urging all Parties to follow the roadmap it set for keeping 1.5°C within reach.
Dr. Al Jaber closed out his speech with a call to action and some words of advice for the incoming COP29 President H.E. Babayev. He said: "The consensus we achieved in Dubai was historic. Yet history will
judge us by our actions, not our words.... Let positivity prevail and let it power the process. Let actions speak louder than words. Let results outlast the rhetoric and remember, we are what we do, not what we say."
SOURCE COP28
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11112024003732001241ID1108871138
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.