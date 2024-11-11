Mohd Amir, Nissanka, Wiese Highlight Lanka T10 Super League Player Draft

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Nov 11 (IANS) The inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 Super League is all set to kickstart in December in Kandy. The fast-paced form of will witness six franchises; Colombo Jaguars, Galle Marvels, Hambantota Bangla Tigers, Jaffna Titans, Kandy Bolts and Nuwara Eliya Kings battling it out against each other for the ultimate glory.

The teams have included some of the finest talents from all around the globe in their roaster during the Lanka T10 Super League Draft that was held on Sunday in Colombo and in the pre-signings.

Colombo Jaguars who had their icon player, former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews present at the draft, have roped in left-arm pacer Tymal Mills and the very talented Aamer Jamal.

The Galle Marvels have a blend of experienced campaigners and some young blood. With Maheesh Theekshana as the Icon player and Shakib Al Hasan being in the squad in the Platinum category, the addition of someone like Jeffrey Vandersay just adds more fuel to their bowling department.

Hambantota Bangla Tigers have some of the most prominent names in the unit who have played a lot of shortest-format games all around the globe.

The franchise has included the likes of Dushmantha Chameera, Richard Gleeson, Mohammad Shahzad and Soumya Sarkar alongside Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera and Hazratullah Zazai.

Jaffna Titans have put their weight behind some old-school boys. Pakistan's left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder David Wiese were picked up by the Titans during the player draft.

Amir is someone who can prove lethal with the left-arm pace bowling while Wiese will play a key role both with the bat and ball. Along with them, youngster, Dunith Wellalage has found a place for himself in the squad. He has got a decent start to his international career in white-ball formats for Sri Lanka and is a promising talent.

Kandy Bolts have added two of the most talented openers in the line-up. The Bolts have Pathum Nissanka and Saim Ayub in the side and both have the potential to provide brisk starts to the team.

The Bolts have also acquired the services of Shahnawaz Dahani, who is known for his express pace.

Nuwara Eliya Kings have stacked up a steady squad with Lahiru Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Avishka Fernando and Saurabh Tiwary being there on the side.

Squads:

Colombo Jaguars: Angelo Mathews (Icon), Azam Khan (Platinum), Kamindu Mendis (Cat A Local), Matheesha Pathirana (Cat A Local), Tymal Mills (Cat A Overseas), Asif Ali (Cat A Overseas), Angelo Perera (Cat B Local), Akila Dhananjaya (Cat B Local), Ali Khan (Cat B Overseas), Najibullah Zadran (Cat B Overseas), Isitha Wijesundara (Cat C Local 1), Ramesh Mendis (Cat C Local 2), Aamer Jamal (Cat C Overseas), Ranuda Somarathne (Emerging Local), Jewel Andrew (Emerging Overseas), Asitha Fernando (Optional 1), Dilshan Madushanka (Optional 2), Garuka Sanketh (Optional 3)

Galle Marvels: Maheesh Theekshana (Icon), Shakib Al Hasan (Platinum), Binura Fernando (Cat A Local), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Cat A Local), Luke Wood (Cat A Overseas), Alex Hales (Cat A Overseas), Jeffrey Vandersay (Cat B Local), Chamindu Wickramasinghe (Cat B Local), Zahoor Khan (Cat B Overseas), Andre Fletcher (Cat B Overseas), Sandun Weerakkody(Cat C Local 1), Prabath Jayasuria (Cat C Local 2), Kesrick Williams (Cat C Overseas), Dumindu Sewmina (Emerging Local), Tadiwanashe Marumani (Emerging Overseas), Sadisha Rajapaksa (Optional 3)

Hambantota Bangla Tigers: Dasun Shanaka (Icon), Iftikhar Ahmed (Platinum), Dushmantha Chameera (Cat A Local), Kusal Perera (Cat A Local), Richard Gleeson (Cat A Overseas), Hazratullah Zazai (Cat A Overseas), Tharindu Ratnayake (Cat B Local), Isuru Udana(Cat B Local), Mohammad Shahzad (Cat B Overseas), Karim Janat (Cat B Overseas), Dhananjaya Lakshan (Cat C Local 1), Nishan Peiris (Cat C Local 2), Soumya Sarkar (Cat C Overseas), Shevon Daniel (Emerging Local), Brian Bennett (Emerging Overseas), Sahan Arachchige (Optional 1), Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (Optional 2), Chamath Gomez (Optional 3)

Jaffna Titans: Wanindu Hasaranga (Icon), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Platinum), Charith Asalanka (Cat A Local), Kusal Mendis (Cat A Local), Mohammad Amir (Cat A Overseas), Johnson Charles (Cat A Overseas), Dunith Wellalage (Cat B Local), Nuwan Thushara (Cat B Local), David Wiese (Cat B Overseas), Dwaine Pretorius (Cat B Overseas), Pramod Madushan (Cat C Local 1), Pavan Rathnayake (Cat C Local 2), George Garton (Cat C Overseas), Traveen Mathew (Emerging Local), Kevin Wickham (Emerging Overseas)

Kandy Bolts: Thisara Perera (Icon), Imad Wasim (Platinum), Pathum Nissanka (Cat A Local), Dinesh Chandimal (Cat A Local), Saim Ayub (Cat A Overseas), George Munsey (Cat A Overseas), Chaturanga de Silva (Cat B Local), Milinda Siriwardana (Cat B Local), Shahnawaz Dahani (Cat B Overseas), Amir Hamza Hotak (Cat B Overseas), Shehan Jayasuriya (Cat C Local 1), Chamika Gunasekara (Cat C Local 2), Chandrapaul Hemraj (Cat C Overseas), Danal Hemananda (Emerging Local), Arinesto Vezha (Emerging Overseas), Seekkuge Prasanna (Optional 1)

Nuwara Eliya Kings: Avishka Fernando (Icon), Saurabh Tiwary (Platinum), Dushan Hemantha (Cat A Local), Kasun Rajitha (Cat A Local), Benny Howell (Cat A Overseas), Kyle Mayers (Cat A Overseas), Lahiru Madushanka (Cat B Local), Danushka Gunathilaka (Cat B Local), Aftab Alam (Cat B Overseas), Oshane Thomas (Cat B Overseas), Nimsara Atharagalla (Cat Local 1), Yashoda Lanka (Cat C Local 2), Zubaid Akbari (Cat C Overseas), Vishen Halambage (Emerging Local), Rivaldo Clarke (Emerging Overseas), Chamika Karunaratne (Optional 1), Pulindu Perera (Optional 3)