Anand Mahindra Shares Oppenheimer's Praise For Bhagwad Gita, Says 'Some Of Your Most Rational Ideas...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group in a post on social encouraged making“rational decisions guided by spirit”, noting that US physicist and maker of the atomic bomb Robert J Oppenheimer was among those who revered the Bhagwad Gita.

In a post on social media X (formerly known as Twitter) on November 11, Mahindra wrote,“'The Bhagavad Gita is the most beautiful philosophical song existing in any known tongue.'- Robert Oppenheimer. One of the most renowned physicists in history revered the Gita . It's useful to keep in mind that some of your most rational ideas can be the most impactful when guided by your spirit.”

Unlike most billionaires and corporate executives who shy away from an active social media presence, Mahindra is known for his quips, hot takes and netizen banter online , especially on X. He has often used the platform to call out personalities, boost citizen initiatives or join in with inputs on the daily trending topics.

Last month, in a post on X, Mahindra wrote about Hyderabad's Sudha Car Museum, adding that the stop would be added to the itinerary during his next visit to the city. He also expressed embarassment over never having heard of the museum before despite frequent visits to Hyderabad.

The Sudha Cars Museum in Bahadurpura is famous for its eccentric cars, which come in various shapes and sizes, such as a shoe, a tennis ball, and even a burger.

The same week he also spotlighted a group of four IIT Delhi graduates who appeared on Shark Tank India and have returned with an innovation-a smart, compact home gym called Aroleap X.

Founded by Aman Rai, Anurag Daini, Amal George Mechirackal, and Rohit Patel, the startup aims to make data-driven fitness training more accessible.

Early last month he also mourned the loss of Ratan Tata , adding that the patriarch of India's biggest conglomerate will never be forgotten as 'legends never die'.