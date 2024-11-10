Officer Killed In Gunfight In Indian-Controlled Kashmir

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Nov 11 (NNN-PTI) – A junior commissioned officer of the Indian army's special forces was killed, and three troopers wounded yesterday, in a fierce gunfight with militants, in the Indian-controlled Kashmir, officers said.

The gunfight broke out in the Keshwan forest area, in Kishtwar district, about 215 km south-east of Srinagar city, the summer capital of the Indian-controlled Kashmir.

According to defence officers, the troopers were part of a search team, tracing responsible for the recent killing of two village defence guards.

The two civilian militia personnel were abducted on Thursday and subsequently killed.– NNN-PTI