QFFD-QRCS To Implement Emergency Food Support Project For Flood Victims In Niger

Doha: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has partnered with Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) to implement the 'Emergency Food Support for Flood in the Republic of Niger' project.

The initiative involved the distribution of food assistance, including 3,600 food baskets and 750 tons of livestock feed, to support animal husbandry in six affected regions. The aid aimed to improve food security for over 6,600 families impacted by the floods.

Each family received a comprehensive food basket containing 120 kg of essential items such as millet, rice, sugar, and cooking oil, while families that suffered livestock losses due to the floods were provided with 250 kg of feed.

This assistance was part of a wider response to the disaster, as recent floods claimed the lives of 373 individuals, resulted in the loss of 24,955 livestock, destroyed 136,273 homes and 710 water sources, and affected 174,438 families comprising 1,296,618 people.

This collaboration reflects Qatar's commitment to acting swiftly and effectively to support communities impacted by natural disasters. It also highlights the importance of partnerships in delivering urgent humanitarian aid, thereby enhancing efforts to meet the needs of those affected.

Through this partnership, the QFFD aims to provide essential support to improve the living conditions of beneficiaries, demonstrating the values of humanity and solidarity as a key part of Qatar's vision to promote sustainable development.