Abu Saileik, UN Resident Coordinator Talk Public Sector Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 10 (Petra) - of State for Public Sector Development, Dr. Khair Abu Saileik, on Sunday discussed with the UN Resident Coordinator in Jordan, Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, ways to enhance partnership and cooperation in a slew of areas, primarily benefiting from technical expertise in empowering public sector workers.During the meeting, Abu Saileik stressed the government's commitment to Jordan's modernization paths, in accordance with the Royal vision, reviewing in this regard the main axes of Jordan's experience in the public sector modernization drive.The minister also referred to the Kingdom's "serious" steps to develop the public worker capabilities and enhance their competencies, in a bid to ensure access to an "effective and empowered" public sector, and achieve "qualitative and advanced" government services.Abu Saileik stressed the importance of partnership with various UN agencies to benefit from their technical expertise on public sector development, capacity building, strategic planning and project management.For her part, Anderson praised the Kingdom's steps in "comprehensive" modernization in its various political, economic and administrative paths, stressing that Jordanian expertise and competencies in the public sector enjoy a "good" reputation.The UN official stressed keenness to continue joint cooperation and provide "possible" technical expertise to support Jordan's efforts in the public sector modernization area.