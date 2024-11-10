Delhi: Online Firm’S Delivery Man Escapes With Customer’S Gold, Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) An delivery firm's employee, who escaped with items given to him for delivery to a customer, has landed in the Delhi net along with the precious articles and a car, police said on Sunday.

Kanwar Pal Singh, 34, a resident of Palam Village, told interrogators that he executed the crime to pay off his debt and live a lavish lifestyle.

“Using the money obtained by selling some of the items, the accused had paid his rent dues, and purchased a vehicle and household items,” said a police official.

At the time of his arrest, police recovered the online company's stolen gold article, a pair of silver anklets, a car, a motorcycle, a washing machine and Rs 18,500, the official said.

On August 20, a complaint was received from the online delivery company regarding theft in Dwarka South by an employee who used to handle field executive jobs for the firm.

Kanwar Pal Singh received an order of gold from one of the dealers on behalf of the complainant company and with ill-intention did not deliver it to the client and went untraceable with the gold items, the complainant said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed his involvement in the gold theft. He admitted that he had a lot of debt so he planned to commit the theft and sell the gold items to earn money and get rid of his debt.

After the registration of a breach of trust case, a Dwarka police district team under ACP, Dwarka, M.L. Meena and SHO, Dwarka South, Inspector Sanjeev Mandal launched a manhunt for Kanwar Pal Singh.

The team inspected several CCTV cameras and activated local informers to trace the culprit who had switched off his mobile and changed his house after committing the crime, an official said.

On November 11, information was received about the accused by Head Constable Praveen Yadav through an informer regarding a person who was suspected to be involved in the theft of gold items.

A police team raided his hideout in Palam village and arrested him along with stolen items.