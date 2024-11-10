Macron announces that EU needs to be ‘omnivorous’

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel urged the European Union to become more self-reliant and assertive in the global arena, comparing the EU to a "herbivore" surrounded by "carnivores" like the US and China. Speaking at the European Community summit in Budapest, Macron argued that the EU must take a more active role in global geopolitics and reduce its dependence on major foreign powers. He suggested the EU should transition from a "herbivore" mentality to an "omnivore" one, meaning it should be capable of defending its interests without becoming overly aggressive.



Macron criticized Europe for outsourcing key areas such as economic growth, technology, and security to the US and China, calling this approach a strategic misstep. He warned that Europe must stop being an "open supermarket" for other powers with conflicting agendas that seek to undermine its unity. Macron also stressed the need for the EU to reduce its reliance on NATO and the US for security, advocating for a more independent European defense strategy. He expressed concerns about the potential consequences of a Trump presidency on EU-US relations and urged the EU to be prepared to defend its own interests in the face of future challenges.

