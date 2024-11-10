Orban anticipates that US will abandon Ukraine

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has predicted that the United States will eventually withdraw from the Ukraine conflict, leaving European Union leaders in a difficult position. In an interview with Kossuth on Friday, Orban stated that the military situation in Ukraine is clear, with the war seemingly leading to a defeat for Ukraine, and the US is likely to exit the conflict. He emphasized that Europe, on its own, would be unable to finance the war.



Orban criticized EU leaders who continue to push for further financial support for Ukraine, saying that there is growing silence among those advocating for this stance, while others are beginning to reassess the policy. He highlighted that countries like Hungary, Slovakia, and the Vatican, which have been calling for de-escalation and negotiations, have now been proven right.



The Hungarian prime minister’s comments came in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, with Orban suggesting that Trump’s win would bring significant shifts in global politics. Orban echoed Trump’s earlier statements, where the Republican candidate claimed he could end the Ukraine conflict in just 24 hours.



Orban also pointed to his earlier "peace mission" earlier this year, during which he engaged in diplomatic talks with stakeholders in Kiev, Moscow, Beijing, and Washington. Hungary subsequently sent a report to other EU members, advising them to prepare for a change in the West’s approach to Ukraine, stressing that this shift should not come as a surprise.



The Hungarian leader also expressed frustration that European leaders are not engaging in necessary diplomatic conversations, which he believes is a critical error in current political strategy. Despite criticism from some EU leaders who accused Orban of siding with Russia, the prime minister reiterated that he was acting in Hungary’s best interests, not on behalf of the EU.

MENAFN10112024000045015687ID1108869659