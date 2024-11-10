Ukrainian, Swedish Intel Chiefs Discuss Deepening Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chief of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov and Director of Military Intelligence and Security of the General Command of the Swedish Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Thomas Nilsson have discussed deepening cooperation in confronting threats and challenges to Europe from Russia.

This is according to Ukraine's military intelligence agency , Ukrinform reports.

The heads of the two countries' special services honored the feat of military scouts – Ukrainian defenders - with a moment of silence and laying flowers.

"During the conversation, they discussed cooperation between Ukrainian and Swedish military intelligence agencies and emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation to confront threats and challenges to Europe from Russia," the statement reads.

Nilsson emphasized the unique role and heroism of HUR soldiers during the Russian-Ukrainian war and stressed that the Swedish intelligence community would continue to provide the necessary support to Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Budanov thanked Nilsson for the help and expressed confidence that the interaction, based on the long historical tradition of military cooperation between Ukraine and Sweden, would help protect the values of democracy and freedom.

