Terrorists Involved In VDC Killings Engaged In Gunfight, 4 Army Commandos Injured (2Nd Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Nov 10 (IANS) The said that the group involved in the abduction and murder of two Village Defence Guards (VDCs) of Ohli village in Kishtwar district is the same one that has been engaged by the security forces in the gunfight in the Chaas area of the same district on Sunday.

Four army were in the initial firing exchanges between the terrorists and the security forces in the Chaas area on Sunday.

“The injured have been shifted to hospital where attending doctors said that three of the injured Para commandos have sustained critical gunshot injuries,” officials said.

Nagrota headquartered White Knight Corps of the army said on X today:“On 10 November 24, based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a joint Operation was launched by #Security forces in general area #Bhart Ridge #Kishtwar. This is the same group which had abducted and killed two innocent villagers (Village Defence Guards) in the Kishtwar region two days back. Contact was established and the firefight ensued. Operation is in progress.”

On Saturday, a terrorist was killed in an encounter in the Rampora locality of Sopore in Baramulla district. A day before that, two foreign terrorists were killed in another gunfight with the security forces in the Sagipora locality of Sopore town.

Once known as the hometown and political bastion of hardline separatist leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Sopore has traditionally been the hotbed of separatist sentiment in the Valley. Due to the overall improvement in the law & order situation and pro-active anti-terror thrust by the security forces, Sopore had not only returned to normal in the last few years, but a perceptible change of political loyalty also came to light when the people participated in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in large numbers.

Two back-to-back encounters in Sopore have brought to light the basic reality that unless terrorism and its ecosystem are completely wiped out in J&K, the situation will continue to be dicey and peace will remain fragile. It is for this reason that the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, who controls the police and remains responsible for law & order even after an elected government took office in J&K, has recently directed the security forces to spare no effort in eradicating terrorism, its sympathisers, harbourers, and the terror ecosystem that sustains violence.

Intelligence agencies say that the handlers of terrorists across the border have directed the terrorists in J&K to carry out attacks in order to remain in news headlines irrespective of whether the victim is a civilian or from any security force - police, army, or paramilitary.