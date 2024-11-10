Jordan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack At Pakistan Railway Station

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra) -- The of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs issued a strong condemnation of the bombing that struck a railway station in Quetta, located in the Balochistan region of southwestern Pakistan. The attack tragically resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries among civilians.Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufian Qudah affirmed Jordan's complete solidarity with Pakistan, emphasizing the Kingdom's rejection of all forms of violence and aimed at undermining security and stability.He highlighted Jordan's commitment to supporting Pakistan during such challenging times and expressed the country's unwavering stance against acts that threaten peace and public safety.In his statement, Qudah extended heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the incident, wishing the injured a prompt and full recovery.