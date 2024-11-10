Jordan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack At Pakistan Railway Station
Date
11/10/2024 4:01:00 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra) -- The Ministry
of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs issued a strong condemnation of the terrorist
bombing that struck a railway station in Quetta, located in the Balochistan region of southwestern Pakistan. The attack tragically resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries among civilians.
Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufian Qudah affirmed Jordan's complete solidarity with Pakistan, emphasizing the Kingdom's rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism
aimed at undermining security and stability.
He highlighted Jordan's commitment to supporting Pakistan during such challenging times and expressed the country's unwavering stance against acts that threaten peace and public safety.
In his statement, Qudah extended heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the incident, wishing the injured a prompt and full recovery.
MENAFN10112024000117011021ID1108869215
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.