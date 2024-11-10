US, UN address security difficulties in Haiti, Somalia, Yemen

(MENAFN) US Clerk of State Antony Blinken and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres argued common worries about security in Haiti and Somalia, in addition to detainees conducted by the Houthis in Yemen.



Throughout a phone call on Friday, Blinken emphasized the profits made by the Multinational Security Support (MSS) task in Haiti, based on a statement by the US Department of State.



In addition, the US leader argued “the value of heeding the Haitian government’s request to transition the MSS to a UN peacekeeping operation, which will provide sustainable security support for the Haitian people.”



Haiti has been struggling with a surge in gang violence in recent years, which has been further intensified by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021.



Both presidents further discussed funding possibilities for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), as well as “steps to secure the release of all UN, diplomatic, and nongovernmental organization staff detained by the Houthis in Yemen.”



Somalia is popular for a year-long sequences of terrorist assaults, particularly by al-Shabaab, a group related to al-Qaeda.

MENAFN10112024000045015682ID1108869183