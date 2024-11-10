Algerian Minister Commends Qatar's Cultural Contributions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: of Culture and Arts of the People's Republic of Algeria H E Dr. Soraya Mouloudji, praised Qatar's intellectual and cultural programme as the guest of honour at the Algiers International Fair and its significant contributions to both Arab and global culture.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of cultural activities at the 27th edition of the Algiers International Book Fair, attended by State of Qatar's Ambassador to Algeria H E Abdulaziz Ali Al Naama, she emphasised the importance of aligning the cultural programme with both national and international events.

In his remarks, Al Naama highlighted Qatar's appreciation for Algeria's rich cultural heritage and its contributions to Arab culture through its writers and thinkers.

He noted that Qatar's participation as the guest of honour reflects a tangible effort to translate ideas into actions and symbolises the close cultural ties between the two countries. It also aims to bring Qatari literature and thought to Algerian readers, fostering closer connections between publishers from both countries.

The Ambassador added that the book fair is a forum that encourages readers to acquire knowledge. His Excellency said it enables authors to present their latest publications, ideas, and creativity to intellectuals and readers, expanding the scope for cultural dialogue and highlighting the role of thought in societal issues. It also fosters interaction between distinguished publishers and generations of writers.

He concluded his remarks by underscoring the importance of strengthening cultural relations between Qatar and Algeria, an aspiration shared by all intellectuals in both countries who believe in cultures role in fostering growth and progress. He expressed a desire to further activate these relations, enhancing cultural exchange and supporting joint efforts.

The Algerian Minister of Culture and the Ambassador jointly honoured prominent literary figures during the official opening of the cultural activities at the book fair.

As the guest of honour, Qatar brings an extensive cultural programme to this years fair, with the participation of numerous prominent figures in culture, literature, and art, alongside the most notable and influential publishing houses locally, regionally, and globally.

This years edition of the fair includes approximately 1,007 participants from 40 countries, with 290 local exhibitors and 350 guests from 24 countries. The fairs comprehensive cultural program features seminars, discussions, and meetings, along with a dedicated program for children that includes educational, learning, and recreational activities, such as theatre, art workshops, and competitions.