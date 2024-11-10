QDA Conference Highlights Risks Of Diabetes Complications

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the theme of this year's World Day,“Diabetes and well-being“ and with the participation of a distinguished group of diabetes experts, the Qatar Diabetes Association, member of Qatar Foundation, concluded its annual medical on diabetes complications.

The two-day event was concluded yesterday at the Qatar National Center. The conference stressed the importance of self-care, adherence to prescribed medications, and following plans to avoid complications, which occur due to neglecting treatment or failing to follow a healthy diet suitable for diabetes patients.

It was emphasised that diabetic patients should maintain continuous contact with both their doctors and nutrition specialists to regulate their blood sugar levels and prevent complications.

Dr. Abdullah Al Hamaq, Executive Director of the Qatar Diabetes Association-Conference Chairman , stated,“ The conference was successful by all measures, both in terms of participation, with over 250 diabetes specialists, endocrinologists, internal medicine doctors, neurologists, cardiologists, nutritionists, general practitioners, and diabetes educators from Qatar attending, as well as in terms of the presentations, research, and valuable discussions that covered all aspects of diabetes.

Dr. Al Hamaq added,“The conference covered vital topics, such as highlighting the importance of early detection of life-threatening skin infections, identifying the latest American Diabetes Association guidelines for managing type 2 diabetes, how understanding the cause of childhood diabetes helps in the management, as well as the stages of cardiovascular disease, liver diseases, and diabetic nephropathy, and their impact. The conference also provide health care professionals with the basic principles of artificial intelligence in health care. Additionally, the conference discussed how lifestyle changes, including healthy eating, regular physical activity, and weight management, can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.”

Dr. Mahmoud Ali Zirie, Endocrinologist and Diabetes Consultant at Hamad Medical Corporation - Chairman of the Conference Scientific Committee, emphasized that the conference focused on the importance of self-care in managing diabetes, and the need for healthcare professionals to be familiar with the latest treatment methods.

Dr. Zirie said,“Among the areas of focus were treatment plans that are tailored to each individual's health condition, diabetes type, and the presence of any other coexisting conditions. The conference also focused on the prevention of diabetes, obesity, and other risk factors that contribute to the development of other diseases such as cardiovascular diseases.”

The conference program included a series of sessions delivered by diabetes experts from Hamad Medical Corporation and Primary Health Care Corporation, covering various topics.