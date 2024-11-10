'I Was Proud To Work...': Nikki Haley's First Reaction To Donald Trump's Decision To Exclude Her From The White House Team

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley reacted for the first time after 2024 US presidential election winner Donald Trum announced her exclusion from his White House Team.

Sharing a post on X on Sunday, the Indian-origin politician expressed her happiness on her past work as a US ambassador to UN and said,“I was proud to work with President defending America at the United Nations. I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years.”

Her social media post also reshared Trump's X post which announced his decision to exclude her and Mike Pompeo from Trump 2.0.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump wrote in the post.

Why did Trump remove Nikki Haley from his administration?

Prior to the US Presidential Elections against Kamala Harris, Donald Trump's real battle was to regain foot in his own Republican party. Most of the senior party leaders viewed him as a threat because of the unpredictability of his first term.

Nikki Haley ran against Donald Trump in the year's Republican primary. She also secured support from wealthy Wall Street figures, but faced challenges in winning over Trump's base. Establishment Republicans saw her candidacy against Trump as a final opportunity to reclaim control of the party.

Nikki Haley also enjoyed the support of high-profile conservatives like billionaire Ken Griffin, the Koch Group and Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Most of them thought that Haley could block his path to a third consecutive nomination. However, Trump not only won the nomination but also returned to the White House with a resounding victory in November 5 elections. Republicans are likely to win total control of the government and are set to gain the White House and the Senate.

