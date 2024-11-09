Rahul Gandhi Should Feel Ashamed, His Ancestors Did Nothing For Tribals: Babulal Marandi

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Nov 9 (IANS) Ahead of the Assembly in Jharkhand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Babulal Marandi launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and previous governments, saying that the state's laggardness was because of years of 'misrule' by the grand old party & its allies.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister, speaking to IANS said that the Congress should be ashamed of the way it treated the tribal state and pointed to constant 'neglect' of the state despite the Gandhi family-led Congress being at the Centre's helm for many decades.

"Rahul Gandhi should first explain that his ancestors ruled this country for 55-60 years but what work they did for the tribals. The people of Jharkhand and the tribals have been ruined under the Congress rule,” he said.

He accused the Congress regimes of treating tribals like "animals".

“Even today, people are agitating as they have not got justice. Congress had treated the tribals like animals. They never provided roads to the tribal villages and before the year 2000, electricity did not even reach their homes,” he added.

Pointing to Rahul's metropolitan upbringing, he said that those living in palaces can't understand the pain of those living in villages and hinterlands.

"Rahul Gandhi was born in Delhi and lives there. How does he know how people live in the villages? The tribals of Jharkhand fought for the state of Jharkhand by being on the front line, but what did they do? From Jaipal Singh to Shibu Soren, all were bought by paying money,” he alleged.

Marandi further said that it was only after the formation of the BJP government, Jharkhand was made into a separate state.

Comparing Congress' indifferent approach to the BJP's respectful treatment of tribals, he stated that much has changed in the past ten years of Modi govt.

“Today, roads are reaching the villages, electricity is available in houses. Drains and bridges are being built. Country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honoured the tribal community by making Draupadi Murmu, the President,” he elaborated.

He also mentioned about two tribal Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Odisha to underline BJP's commitment for tribals welfare.

Taking a shot at Jharkhand Chief Minister, he said that the person who has looted the most land is Hemant Soren.