Naftogaz Delivers Power Supply Stations To Vulnerable Categories In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The harshest winter is approaching. Due to Russian shelling, Ukrainians risk facing power outages once again. In cold weather, it is crucial to support those who need it the most.

The Naftogaz Group, in partnership with the charitable foundation 'Energy of Ukraine's Victory' and the public organization 'Dobrobat', has delivered 4,000 uninterruptible power supplies for the autonomous operation of household boilers to vulnerable categories of Ukrainians.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Naftogaz press service.

“The Naftogaz Group, together with the 'Energy of Ukraine's Victory' charitable foundation and the 'Dobrobat' public organization, is helping socially vulnerable citizens keep their homes warm during the autumn-winter period. This is part of the 'Zihrii' (Warm Up') social program, within which four thousand 600W uninterruptible power supplies for the autonomous operation of household gas boilers were purchased,” the message states.

It is noted that the equipment was provided to the families of fallen defenders, veterans, large families, internally displaced persons, and pensioners.

During a working trip to Lviv region, Naftogaz CEO Oleksii Chernyshov personally handed over the equipment that will help preserve warmth in people's homes.

“Many Ukrainians, especially socially vulnerable families, risk being left without heating during possible winter power outages. We cannot allow this. Therefore, the Naftogaz Group initiated the 'Warm Up' program and purchased power supplies that will power gas boilers even without electricity. A tough winter lies ahead, but together we will overcome all difficulties,” emphasized Naftogaz CEO Oleksii Chernyshov.

toof

Naftogaz noted that the 'Warm Up program is being implemented in Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi regions.

For more information about the project, watch the video at the link .

Partner news