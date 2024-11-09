Viral Video: Girl Kicks Donald Trump's Face During 2024 US Election Victory Speech On Television, Ends Up Smashing TV
Date
11/9/2024 5:00:39 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a viral video that has over 1.7 million views, a girl was seen kicking Donald Trump's face while the US president-elect was giving his victory speech on television. Then, while attempting the challenge, the girl ends up smashing the TV set.
The video starts with another girl, presumably from the same family, slapping Trump's face on TV.“Do it,” the girl tells the other one while encouraging her to do the same to Donald Trump. The video seems to be from the time when trump was giving his victory speech on live TV. Also Read
“Do it. F**k that a**hole!” the girl says.“Really?” the other girl asks.
While the slaps do not damage the television set, a hard kick from the other girl immediately smashes the LED screen. After the incident, both girls look stunned as they cover their faces in astonishment. Also Read
Numerous videos of angry Kamala Harris supporters and their meltdowns have been doing rounds on social media . Pro-Trump accounts have also been sharing such videos, apparently to enjoy the frustration the Democrats are going through since Trump reclaimed the White House on November 5.
Netizens react
Netizens have reacted to this video video on X (formerly Twitter). Let's take a look at some of those.
“Next morning mom, dad (parents voted Trump) ->something is wrong with the tv can you buy me another one,” wrote one user.
“That's actually a super durable tv what brand is it. The crystals carefully lined up in front,” quipped another. Also Read
“What I always thought. Liberals have too much money and that's why they set strange political priorities,” came from another.
