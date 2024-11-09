Newcastle University Announces VC Excellence Scholarships For Undergraduate And Postgraduate Studies

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 8, 2024: Newcastle University is delighted to present the VC Excellence Scholarships for Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses. Aimed at broadening access to world-class education, these scholarships offer support to high-achieving students across various disciplines.



This initiative reflects the university's commitment to supporting international talent and enhancing accessibility for ambitious Indian students across diverse fields, from science and engineering to business and humanities.



India's emerging pool of highly motivated students seeking specialized knowledge and global exposure aligns with the university's vision of empowering diverse, international perspectives to tackle modern challenges. Recognizing this, Newcastle University offers scholarships to alleviate financial burdens and encourage academic excellence in a supportive, innovative environment.



Undergraduate Scholarship[



Value:



30% to 50% reduction in tuition fees.



Application closing date:



27th February 2025



Eligibility:



· Be assessed as international for fee purposes:



· Hold an offer for an eligible undergraduate degree programme at the University's Newcastle city centre campus for the 2025/26 academic year



· Already have or expect to receive a minimum of ABB at A level or equivalent



Eligible candidates will be assessed according to evidence of academic ability, evidence of commitment to studies and quality of application.

Further details, including a list of non-eligible courses, can be found in the VCES 50 percent UG regulations (2025-26) (PDF: 126.7 KB).



Apply:



Candidates can apply for the scholarship separately online.



Postgraduate Scholarship



Value:



50% to 100% reduction in tuition fees.



Number of Awards:



30 VC Excellence Scholarships to outstanding international students.



Application closing date:



27th February 2025



Eligibility:



· Be assessed as international for fee purposes



· Hold an offer for an eligible Master's degree programme at the University's Newcastle city centre campus for the 2025/26 academic year



· Already have or expect to receive the equivalent of an upper second-class UK honours degree or above



Eligible candidates will be assessed according to evidence of academic ability, evidence of commitment to studies and quality of application.



Further details, including a list of non-eligible courses, can be found in the VCES 50 per cent postgraduate regulations (2025) (PDF:59 KB).



Apply:



Candidates must submit their applications under 'scholarship applications' section.





ABOUT NEWCASTLE UNIVERSITY: Newcastle University, UK, is a thriving international community of more than 28,000 students from over 130 countries worldwide. As a member of the Russell Group of research-intensive universities in the UK, Newcastle has a world-class reputation for research excellence in the fields of medicine, science and engineering, social sciences and the humanities. Its academics are sharply focused on responding to the major challenges facing society today. Our research and teaching are world-leading in areas as diverse as health, culture, technology and the environment. Newcastle University is committed to providing our students with excellent, research-led teaching delivered by dedicated and passionate teachers. Newcastle University is ranked 110th in the QS World Ranking 2024 and 139th in the Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2023.

